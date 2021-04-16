Charleston's Shelby Rogers, fighting injury, drops quarterfinal match at MUSC Open

Charleston's Shelby Rogers was not at her best on Friday in the MUSC Health Women's Open.

But against one of the hottest players on the WTA Tour, it might not have made a difference.

Fighting an abdominal strain, Rogers bowed in the quarterfinals of the MUSC Open with a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Danka Kovinic, who played in the finals of the Volvo Car Open last week at LTP Daniel Island.

In her two hometown tournaments, Rogers went 4-2, won $12,640 and saw her ranking rise to a career-best No. 46. She made the third round in the 64-player Volvo Car Open, a WTA 500 event, and the quarters of the 32-player MUSC Open, a 250-level tournament on the tour.

Not bad, but not what the 28-year-old Rogers was hoping for, either.

"I've had a little ab strain, so I wasn't feeling 100 percent," Rogers said. "I tried my best ... It's unfortunate, but nothing way from her. She played great today, and she's playing super confident. She definitely deserved to be in the next round."

Rogers' serve, normally one of her top weapons, was subpar against Kovinic, who rose from No. 91 to No. 65 in WTA rankings after her showing at the Volvo. Rogers could make just 34.4 percent of her first serves in the first set and 37.5 percent for the match, with only two aces. For the season, Rogers has made 62.9 percent of her first serves.

"That's a big part of my game, so it's tough not to have that," said Rogers, who lost to a lower-ranked player for the first time this year. "But again, she's playing super confident right now and having a great trip to Charleston, and that clearly showed today."

Kovinic, whose eight wins on clay this season are the most on tour, is playing some of the best tennis of her career. Her nine match victories this year are more than she had in 2019 and 2020 combined (seven).

"I was really missing very little today," said the 26-year-old from Montenegro. "Basically, every return I was getting back in the court, and I didn't give her any free points. I think that is where she was getting a little bit down in her game, because I was like everywhere on the court."

Kovinic will face a rematch with top-seeded Ons Jabeur in the semifinals. Jabeur, who dismissed Japan's Nao Hibino by 6-0, 6-1 on Friday, lost to Kovinic by 6-3, 6-2 in the Volvo semifinals.

In later quarterfinal matches, Denmark's Clara Tauson faces Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, and Australia's Astra Sharma takes on 15-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic.