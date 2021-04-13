Charleston's Emma Navarro joins Shelby Rogers in MUSC Open second round

Two Charleston-bred players are into the second round of the MUSC Women's Health Open on Daniel Island.

Emma Navarro advanced to the second round on April 13, joining Shelby Rogers in advancing in the WTA Tour 250 event at LTP Daniel Island.

Navarro, 19 and a freshman at Virginia, was leading 6-3, 3-3 when her opponent, Czech player Tereza Martinvoca, was forced to retire with a right lower leg injury.

After winning her first main-draw match last week during the Volvo Car Open, Navarro will face either fellow teenager Linda Fruhvirtova or No. 4 seed Alize Cornet in the second round.

Rogers, the No. 3 seed, takes on qualifier Claire Liu of the U.S. in the second round on April 14.

No. 1 seed Ons Jabeur, a Volvo semifinalist, won her opening match 6-4, 6-1 over Stefanie Voegele, and Volvo finalist Danka Kovinic continued her fine play with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova.

The No. 2 seed, Poland's Magda Linette, was upset by Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in three sets, and Americans Christina McHale, Claire Liu, Francesca di Lorenzo and Alycia Parks won their opening matches.

On April 14, Kovinic takes on No. 7 seed Lauren Davis, and No. 6 seed Ajla Tomljanovic faces Clara Tauson.

Navarro and her doubles partner, Sophie Chang, face the American pair of Hailey Baptiste and Catherine McNally.

The MUSC Women’s Health Open is a late addition to the WTA Tour calendar after the Billie Jean King Cup event set for this week was canceled. Volvo Car Open tournament director Bob Moran and owner Ben Navarro agreed to stage a second event, with a 32-player draw, in Charleston to fill the gap.