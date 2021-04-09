Two of the four semifinal slots in the Volvo Car Open are set.
No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur and unseeded Danka Kovinic claimed the first two spots in the semis, set for April 9 at LTP Daniel Island.
World No. 1 Ash Barty and former Charleston champ Sloane Stephens aim for their semifinal spots later on Friday.
Kovinic of Montenegro, ranked No. 91, continued her surprising run at the Volvo, barging into the semifinals with a 6-7, 7-5, 6-1 upset of No. 11 seed Yulia Putinsteva. The 26-year-old previously took out No. 3 seed Petra Kvitova, for just the third top 20 win of her career, and rising teen star Leylah Fernandez.
Kovinic is seeking her first WTA Tour singles title and entered the Volvo with just a 2-5 match record this year. She did reach the quarters in Charleston six years ago, and played in the Olympic Games for Montenegro in 2016.
"I really think this clay suits me well, and is a little bit faster than the red clay," she said. "I think my game and my kick serve, they are pretty tricky for my opponents to return. I just feel really, really good here."
A layoff during the COVID-19 lockdown helped Kovinic realize how much she missed competing on the WTA Tour.
"I had a great time at home, but still you start missing the tour," she said. "That's when I knew I wanted to get back on the court and start doing better."
She will face Jabeur in the semis, after the No. 12 seed converted her third match point to take out American teen star Coco Gauff by 6-3, 6-3.
Jabeur, a 26-year-old from Tunisia, also is after her first WTA Tour singles title. She took advantage of 13 double faults from the 17-year-old Gauff, who made her Volvo Car Open debut this week.
Jabeur relies on a powerful serve, with four aces against Gauff, and stands third on tour in aces this year. She's the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, at the Australian Open in January.
