Astra Sharma claims first WTA Tour title at MUSC Health Women's Open

Astra Sharma is a true citizen of the world. Born in Singapore to parents of Indian and Chinese heritage, she moved to Australia at 10 and went to college in Nashville, Tenn., at Vanderbilt, where she was the SEC women's tennis player of the year in 2017.

Now, the 25-year-old Sharma — nicknamed "Roo" by her Vanderbilt teammates — can claim Charleston as another pin on her global map.

Sharma won her first WTA Tour singles title on April 18, knocking off top-seeded Ons Janbeur 2-6,7-5, 6-1 to take the MUSC Health Women's Open at LTP Daniel Island.

She took home the winner's check of $29,200 and a trophy designed to look like a sweetgrass basket, one of the symbols of the Lowcountry.

"That's a piece of history that I will always treasure," Sharma said. "It's really cool, and I'm happy to have that trophy."

Just as cool is the validation for a player who described herself as "very raw" when she got to Vanderbilt and entered the MUSC Open ranked No. 165 on the WTA Tour. With her first title and first win over a top 30 player (Jabeur is No. 27), Sharma will rise 45 spots to No. 120.

It's not quite high enough to get her into upcoming clay-court events in Madrid and Rome, but it's a start.

"It means the world to me," said Sharma, who had played in one previous final, in Bogota in 2019. "It's rare to finally end a week on a win. Two years ago, I got so close and the nerves got the better of me, and I kind of blew that chance.

"This time, I was a lot more calm and just held my nerves really well, especially with Ons playing such high level tennis in the first set."

Jabeur, a semifinalist last week at the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island, played her 10th match in two weeks on Sunday. The 26-year-old from Tunisia, the most successful Arab player ever in women's tennis, ripped off 13 winners while cruising through the first set.

But Sharma, her left leg wrapped with a variety of tape, fought back to 4-4 in the second set. With Jabeur serving at 5-6, Shamra reeled off four straight points to take the second set and force a third.

"Ons played amazing in the first, and I didn't really know what to do," Sharma said. "She was wrong-footing me, drop-shotting me and making me cover a lot of court. I couldn't really read what she was doing ... I just thought, maybe if I keep competing, keep doing the right things.

"Those are inherently quite tricky shots, so maybe she'll waver here and I'll get an opportunity to get closer."

Serving 1-2 in the third, Jabeur called for a medical timeout to have her right shoulder treated. But it didn't help as Sharma blew through the last four games to claim the prize.

"It's a tough day, a tough loss," said Jabeur, who also was seeking her first WTA singles title. "She played good in the right moments, and I wasn't playing my game today. It's tough when you play finals, and I'm not really used to playing those. She deserved to win, and I hope (my) title comes soon."

The American team of Hailey Baptiste and Catherine McNally won the MUSC Open doubles title 6-7, 6-4 (10-6) over Australians Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders.

The MUSC Women’s Health Open was a late addition to the WTA Tour calendar after the Billie Jean King Cup event set for this week was canceled. Volvo Car Open tournament director Bob Moran and owner Ben Navarro agreed to stage a second event, a WTA 250 event with a 32-player draw, in Charleston to fill the gap.