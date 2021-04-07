American Lauren Davis pulled off a shocker at the Volvo Car Open on Wednesday.
Davis, 27 and ranked No. 79 on the WTA Tour, knocked second-seeded and No. 4-ranked Sofia Kenin out of the tournament with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 upset on April 7 at LTP Daniel Island.
Kenin, the highest ranked American in the field, took a medical timeout when she was down 3-0 in the third. With her left thigh heavily wrapped, Kenin won the next three games before Davis recovered to close out the match, her first win over a top 20 foe this year.
Davis, who made the quarterfinals at the Volvo Car Open in 2015, adjusted her tactics after dropping the first set against Kenin, who was the WTA player of the year in 2020, when she won more than $4 million in prize money.
"I'm most proud of the fact that I went in with a certain game plan and then found that it wasn't working so much," Davis said. "I was a bit uncomfortable so I just really dug deep and really started to think about how to beat her and I found that heavy deep balls were not her favorite. Being on clay, the ball bounces high, pushing girls back, so it's very effective."
No. 5 seed Belinda Bencic and No. 7 Elise Mertens also fell victim to a string of upsets.
Bencic, ranked No. 12 in the world, lost toNo. 71 Paula Badosa, with the 23-year-old from Spain took a 6-2, 6-7, 7-1 victory in two hours and 19 minutes. Badosa used 10 aces to to counteract 11 double faults.
It was Badosa's first career win over a top 20 player, and she has lost in straight sets in five previous encounters with top 20 players. Making her VCO debut, Badosa has had success on clay; last year, she upset Sloane Stephens and 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko to reach the round of 16 at Roland Garros.
Mertens, ranked No. 17, went down in straight sets to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, ranked No. 79. Cornet, who made the Charleston semifinals 13 years ago in 2008, won by 7-5, 6-3 in just over two hours.
In other action, Charleston's Emma Navarro, who won her first WTA Tour main-draw match on Tuesday, fell in the second round by 6-4, 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova, a 23-year-old Russian who is ranked No. 38 in the world.
Navarro, 19 and the Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry high school player of the year in 2017, plays No. 1 singles at Virginia. The Ashley Hall graduate won her first 14 matches this college season before on April 4 to defending NCAA singles champ Estella Perez-Somerriba of Miami in straight sets.
World No. 1 Ash Barty is set to play later in the day.
In night matches on Wednesday, former VCO champs and good buddies Madison Keys, the No. 8 seed, and Sloane Stephens were set to stage a second-round match. That was to be followed by Charleston's Shelby Rogers in a second-round match against No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova.
Rogers, ranked No. 58 on the WTA Tour, took a straight set win over Katrina Mladenovic in the first round.
Catherine McNally, a 19-year-old American ranked No. 118, scored another upset with a hard-fought 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 win over No. 47 Anastasija Sevastova.
No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia handled 19-year-old American Hailey Baptiste by 6-3, 6-3, to move into the third round.
Notes
• Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn due to illness and was replaced in the draw by lucky loser qualifier Whitney Osuigwe. Vondrousova, a 21-year-old from Poland, is ranked No. 20 in the world ... Osuiwge dropped her opening match by 6-1, 6-4 to Kurumi Nara.
• In Tuesday's late match, American teen sensation Coco Gauff made her Volvo Car Open debut with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova.
“It definitely means a lot,” said Gauff, 17 and ranked No. 36. “I played pretty well. When it got close in the first set, I was able to control the points and find my calmness and pull through. Pretty much all of my double faults were pretty good misses long. Those are the misses that I want. My serve is constantly evolving.”