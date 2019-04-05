Coming into the Volvo Car Open, there seemed little reason to make Petra Martic one of the favorites to take the title.
The 28-year-old Croatian was seeded No. 16, but had played in Charleston only once before (losing in the first round way back in 2011), and had a 3-4 match record this season prior to arriving on Daniel Island.
But after Martic made the second round on hard courts in Miami last week, her coach, Sandra Zaniewska, had a feeling.
"She just kept on saying, 'Okay, you are going to rule the clay courts,'" Matric said Friday. "And I was laughing about it. But I was like, she made a point up there."
The coach's point is becoming clear, as Martic became the first player into the Volvo Car Open semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic on Friday on Daniel Island.
Magnificent from Martic! 😍#VolvoCarOpen pic.twitter.com/jjbf3iODlu— WTA (@WTA) April 5, 2019
No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki, a 2011 champion in Charleston, joined Martic in the semis with a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.
The score looked routine, but Wozniacki — a marathon runner of note — had to sweat out five match points and a 16-minute, nine-deuce game to finally close out Sakkari, who doubled her 2019 win total by reaching the quarters here.
Wozniacki, who won her lone Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2018, will face Martic in the semifinals on Saturday.
A 28-year-old from Denmark, Wozniacki has won 30 WTA Tour titles during her stellar career, which saw her ranked No. 1 in 2010.
But this is the first WTA Tour Premier level semifinal for Martic, who is 4-0 this week and ranked No. 53. In her career, she's reached the round of 16 in four Grand Slam events, including the French Open clay and the grass of Wimbledon.
"The fact that I played well last year on hard courts,and I made the fourth round at Wimbledon on grass, which was quite surprising for me, to be honest," Martic said. "It gave me confidence and belief that I can actually play well on all surfaces."
Top-seeded Sloane Stephens faces good friend and No. 9 seed Madison Keys later Friday, with No. 11 Danielle Collins taking on 2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig.
Also Friday, Charleston teenager Emma Navarro saw her Volvo Car Open run come to an end.
The Ashley Hall junior and her doubles teammate, Chloe Beck, lost to Lucie Hradecka and Andreja Kelpac by 6-3, 6-2, in the second round of the doubles draw.
Navarro and Beck defeated 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko and her partner, Darija Jurak, by 1-6, 6-3 (13-11) in the first round. In singles, Navarro lost to Germany's Laura Siegemund on Monday night.