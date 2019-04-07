Madison Keys will leave Daniel Island with quite the collection — keys to the city of Charleston (courtesy of Mayor John Tecklenburg), keys to a new Volvo S60, and keys to the hearts of tennis fans at the Volvo Car Open.
In her seventh trip to Charleston, the 24-year-old Keys finally claimed the Volvo Car Open title on Sunday, with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over former champ Caroline Wozniacki at the Family Circle Tennis Center.
It was a popular victory with the large crowd at stadium court, which included Tecklenburg and S.C. Governor Henry McMaster. Keys' fourth WTA Tour singles title was worth $141,420 in prize money, boosting her career earnings to nearly $10.5 million, and the use of a Volvo S60 (built right here in South Carolina) for a year.
🏆✅🚙💨 ✅VROOM! @Madison_Keys is driving away with the #VolvoCarOpen 🏆 and a brand new car from not only @VolvoCarUSA! 🔑👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/HAqcul183o— Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) April 7, 2019
She's the 16th different winner in 16 tournaments on the WTA Tour this season, and the ninth American woman to win the Volvo Car Open. It's her first win on clay, and first overall since 2017 on hard courts at Stanford, and she beat her good buddy and 2016 VCO champ Sloane Stephens on the way to the title.
Congrats to my girl @Madison_Keys !! So well deserved 🎉💕 https://t.co/tvML5NvpIq— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) April 7, 2019
Wozniacki, whose 30 career WTA titles includes the 2018 Australian Open, earned $75,120 for her runner-up finish in her sixth appearance in Charleston.
She was gracious in defeat, but Wozniacki did point out that the Charleston champion did not win use of a new car when she won the Family Circle Cup back in 2011.
"Maybe I can borrow your car," Wozniacki told Keys in jest.
The matchup was billed as Wozniacki's defending vs. Keys' power, but it also turned on a miscalculation on Wozniacki's part, and a fortunate net cord for Keys.
"I don't think her power was the deciding thing," Wozniacki said of Keys, whom she had beaten in two previous meetings. "I think that's how she plays, and I knew exactly how she was going to play.
"On the important points, especially in the first set, she managed to basically win almost every one, and I had my chances. I had my opportunities, but I didn't take them."
Keys showed true grit in the first set, fighting off two break points in the eighth game to avoid a 5-3 lead for Wozniacki and eventually force a tiebreak.
In the tiebreak, Wozniacki blinked first, making a crucial mistake to hand Keys three set points. The Dane let a Keys lob go instead of making a play on the ball, and the shot landed inside the baseline for a 6-3 lead for Keys.
Keys cashed in the third set point with a backhand winner down the line.
"I wouldn't have left (that shot) if I had known it was going in," Wozniacki said. "I was right there. So it wasn't like it was a very hard shot. But sometimes you miscalculate things, and I did that in a bad moment."
Keys got another break in the second set at break point in the sixth game, when her forehand hit the tape and fell over the net with Wozniacki way back at the baseline. That put Keys up 4-2, and she consolidated the break by holding at love for 5-2.
For Wozniacki, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis last year and has battled viral illness, the week bodes well for the rest of the year. She'll take more with her from Charleston than the souvenir cups inscribed with "Charleston" that she bought Saturday.
"I can take a lot from it," she said. "I think I can take my movement, my play. I think I've been playing really well all week. So there's a lot of positives that I can take away from this week."