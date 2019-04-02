The start of Tuesday's play at the Volvo Car Open has been pushed back to at least 1 p.m. due to rain.

Top-seeded Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open tennis champion and a winner in Charleston in 2016, headlines the day's play and is slated for the third match on stadium court on Daniel Island.

#VolvoCarOpen Weather Update: Due to today's forecast, play will begin not before 1pm. First round matches will take priority on Tuesday, therefore the Order of Play is subject to change. Stay tuned for more information throughout the day. 🌧️ — Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) April 2, 2019

Andrea Petkovic, who won the Volvo Car Open in 2014, is first up on stadium court against American Varvara Lepchenko.

Charleston's Emma Navarro, an Ashley Hall student and a top-ranked junior player, is scheduled to make her VCO debut Tuesday night on stadium court against German veteran Laura Siegemund. That match will not start before 7 p.m., with defending champion Kiki Bertens slated to follow.

On Monday, Charleston's Shelby Rogers made her return after a year away from the WTA Tour due to a knee injury, taking out Russian Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.

Former French open winner Jelena Ostapenko and 13th-seeded American Sofia Kenin also were winners Monday.

Tuesday on Stadium Court

1 p.m.

Vavara Lepchenko vs Andrea Petkovic

Amanda Anismova vs Petra Martic

Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Danielle Collins vs. Madison Brengle

7 p.m.

Emma Navarro vs. Laura Siegemund

Kiki Bertens vs. Martina Trevisan