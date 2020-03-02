Volvo Car Open has coronavirus on radar as WTA Tour comes to Charleston

Last year, Madison Keys played professional tennis in nine countries around the world, ranging from the U.S. to Australia, Europe, China and Japan.

As a WTA Tour player, much of her life is spent in airplanes and airports, performing in front of thousands of fans, signing autographs and posing for pictures with complete strangers.

That's one reason something like the current coronavirus outbreak around the world is sure to grab the attention of Keys and her fellow WTA Tour players, who are due in Charleston next month for the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island.

"I mean, something like that is something we're always concerned about," Keys said during an appearance Monday in Charleston, where she is the defending Volvo Car Open champion. "We all travel a lot and there's always something going on. We're all trying to take measures to keep everyone as healthy as possible."

Globally, the coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people in 59 countries from about 87,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization. No cases have been confirmed in South Carolina, state Dept. of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey said Monday.

The WTA Tour, which oversees the women's pro tour, has already canceled two events set for next month in China. On Monday, the WTA announced the cancellation of the 2020 Kunming Open, a $125,000 tournament set for April 27-May 3 in Anning, China.

Last month, the WTA also canceled a $125,000 tournament slated for April 13-19 in Xi'an, China.

A statement from the WTA said the tournaments had been canceled due to "the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty around travel and travel restrictions."

"We are watching the situation closely as there isn’t anything more important than protecting the health of our WTA community, as well as our Chinese fans and supporters," a WTA Tour spokesperson said. "We continue to communicate with medical experts as information evolves on this virus and we will continue to remain vigilant in managing this challenging situation."

At the Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4-12 on Daniel Island, tournament director Bob Moran said officials are planning to take "appropriate steps" at the tournament, which draws players, media and fans from around the world.

"It's definitely been on our radar screen," Moran said Monday. "We've had calls set up with the WTA already, with their health and wellness staff. And we've engaged with our team and with the Medical University, which is our health provider for the tournament. We have a call set up with MUSC to go through all the steps to deal with an impending issue.

"Once we get a solid game plan together, we'll announce some details. But it's been on our radar now for a few weeks, and we've been watching and paying attention with what is going on in our country and around the world."

The Volvo Car Open is celebrating its 20th year in Charleston next month, and is the largest women's only pro tournament in North America, with prize money of $782,900.

The WTA Tour will face some difficult choices later in the season, with the 2020 Olympics set for Tokyo and big events set for the fall in China, Japan and Korea.

"The public health is the biggest concern for us, and the health of our players," Moran said. "As they travel around the world, it's obviously something they are paying attention to — where are we going, what are we doing, what do I need to do to protect myself.

"Two of our biggest events at the end of the year are in China, and then you have the Olympics in Tokyo. All those questions are going through our players' minds right now."