Kiki Bertens and Julia Goerges, the finalists in the 2018 Volvo Car Open, will return to Charleston in April to play in the 2020 event.

Bertens defeated Goerges in the singles finals of the 2018 VCO. They currently hold a 2-2 head-to-head record and recently played one another in the third round of the U.S. Open, with Goerges winning that match.

They join reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, 2019 Volvo Car Open champion Madison Keys and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza, among other top WTA tennis players who have announced they will play in the 2020 event, April 4-12 on Daniel Island.

“It’s a great feeling getting to welcome beloved players back to our tournament,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open tournament manager. “Kiki and Julia are two of the most talented players on tour, and they’re also two of the kindest. We are thrilled to host them again next year."

World No. 8 Bertens ascended into the WTA’s top 10 months after winning the 2018 Volvo Car Open. She has remained a fixture in the top rankings since her victory in Charleston. Bertens has won two tournaments in 2019, bringing her career wins to nine.

“I always enjoy playing in Charleston and look forward to the tournament even more since winning the title,” said Bertens. “I have been working really hard on my game and am hoping to be back in the final of the Volvo Car Open next year.”

Goerges earned her seventh career title this year in Auckland. She has competed in the VCO six times, with her best finishes coming in 2018 (finals) and 2011 (quarterfinals).

“The Volvo Car Open is one of my favorite tournaments. I have had good results in Charleston and love playing in front of such a fun and supportive crowd,” said Goerges.

The Volvo Car Open will celebrate its 20th year in Charleston in 2020. The tournament relocated to Charleston from Hilton Head Island, where it was held from 1973 to 2000.

The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The event attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players to Charleston every year.

For more information on the tournament and ticket options, visit volvocaropen.com or call (843) 856-7900.