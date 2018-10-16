Just six months ago, Kiki Bertens hoisted the 2018 Volvo Car Open trophy high above her head and accepted the keys to her new SUV.
Meanwhile, runner-up Julia Goerges gracefully congratulated the champion on her win in the WTA Tour event held in Charleston.
Both top 10 players committed Tuesday to return for the 2019 tournament to be played March 30-April 7.
It was a big year for Bertens, who currently is the No. 10 ranked Women's Tennis Association player in the world.
In addition to her win in Charleston, the 26-year-old had WTA title wins in Cincinnati and Seoul, South Korea. She has defeated 10 players ranked in the top 10 this year.
“After my win in Charleston, my tennis results really picked up,” Bertens said. “I’m looking forward to defending my title next April and playing in front of a great group of fans again.”
Goerges will be looking to capture her first Volvo title. A native of Germany, Goerges is ranked No. 9 in the world after winning a WTA tournament in New Zealand and playing deep into tournaments in Birmingham, Moscow, and St. Petersburg, Fla.
The highlight of Goerges’ year was reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon. There, she beat Gertens in the quarterfinals before falling to Serena Williams.
With the 2019 season just a few months away, Goerges says she is ready for what the year will bring, including another shot at Volvo.
“I was disappointed I didn’t win the title and am looking forward to another chance at the championship,” she said.
The two tennis stars are the latest to commit to the Volvo Car Open.
Last month, fan favorite Madison Keys, the No. 18 player in the world, committed to her seventh consecutive trip to Daniel Island.
And a week before she signed on, Caroline Wozniacki, who's ranked No. 2 overall, and No. 8 Sloane Stephens, also announced their plans to attend.
For information on tickets, visit volvocaropen.com/tickets, or call 800-677-2293.