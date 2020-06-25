Volvo Car Open champ Madison Keys wins again in Charleston

The last time Madison Keys won a match on the green clay of Volvo Car Stadium, she got a trophy and the use of a new car.

On Thursday, the world's 13th-ranked player settled for a sigh of relief and a tap of the racket.

Keys, the defending Volvo Car Open champion, built three big leads against No. 134 Caroline Dolehide in the Credit One Bank Invitational, then finally made the third one stand up for a 6-1, 6-7 (6), 10-4 victory at LTP Daniel Island.

Keys ripped a forehand up the line on her fourth match point to seal the match tie-breaker in the 16-player team event, designed as a return to pro tennis for WTA Tour players after the sports world was shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unable to defend her title at the Volvo Car Open after Charleston's WTA Tour stop was canceled in April, Keys was happy Thursday to score a point for her own Team Kindness and get back to playing tour-level tennis.

Keys was up 6-1, 3-0 against Dolehide, a fellow American playing for Team Peace, before having to gut out a tight finish.

"That was up and down," Keys said after she and Dolehide tapped rackets at the net, the new social-distancing norm in tennis. "That was, I haven't played a match in a really long time. I was definitely really nervous, and that obviously showed. But I was really happy to get a win and a point for my team."

Down one set and 0-3 in the second, the 21-year-old Dolehide rallied to force a second-set tie-break. Keys could not convert on three match points in the tie-break, her forehand letting her down each time.

"I think she started making a lot more balls and started making me play," said Keys, 25. "On my part, I slowed down my feet and was waiting for her to give me points, and she wasn't. I got frustrated and then that snowballed a little bit.

"All in all, things to work on, but not too bad for a first match."

Keys' victory at the Volvo Car Open last year was her fifth singles title on the WTA Tour, and not being able to return in April to defend her crown was a big disappointment for the Charleston fan favorite.

"It's been really fun to be here this week and see everyone again," she said. "And to get to watch competitive tennis again. We are happy to be back out here, and for everyone to put this on is so amazing, and to be able to give to the frontline workers at MUSC. All of us are happy to be part of this."

Also Thursday, Jennifer Brady took a 6-3, 6-2 win over Victoria Azarenka for Team Peace in singles.

Charleston's Emma Navarro was slated to play fellow American Alison Riske later Thursday.

Thursday's matches

Jennifer Brady (Team Peace) d. Victoria Azarenka (Team Kindness), 6-3, 6-2

Sloane Stephens/Amanda Anisimova (Team Kindness) d. Eugenie Bouchard/Danielle Collins (Team Peace), 4-6, 7-6 (10-7)

Madison Keys (Team Kindness) d. Caroline Dolehide (Team Peace), 6-1, 6-7 (6), 10-4

Emma Navarro (Team Peace) vs. Alison Riske (Team Kindness)

Eugenie Bouchard (Team Peace) vs. Leylah Fernandez (Team Kindness)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Sofia Kenin (Team Peace) vs. Victoria Azarenka/Madison Keys (Team Kindness)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Team Peace) vs. Monica Puig (Team Kindness)