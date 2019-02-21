Competition is getting stronger for the Volvo Car Open as three more top-15 players have added their names to the list of entries for the WTA event in Charleston.
Volvo officials announced this week that Aryna Sabalenka, Anastasija Sevastova and Ashleigh Barty have committed to the tennis tournament, scheduled for Mar. 30-April 7 at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island.
“We are ecstatic to announce that Aryna, Anastasija and Ash have entered the Volvo Car Open,” said Eleanor Adams, the tournament manager. “Ash is one of the most well-rounded players on the tour, Anastasija is a returning VCO semifinalist and Aryna is making her Charleston debut.”
Sabalenka, a native of Belarus in Europe, is the No. 9 ranked women’s player in the world. She has won three WTA titles in the past year, and has reached the finals or semifinals in four others in that span.
Sevastova is ranked No. 11 in the world as she prepares for her sixth time at Volvo, including her 2017 bid when she reached the quarterfinals. The 28-year-old from Latvia has been making deep runs in Grand Slams, including a fourth round berth last month in the Australian Open, and reaching the semifinals in the 2018 U.S. Open.
Barty is No. 12 in the world, thanks in part to reaching the quarterfinals in the Australian Open and the final in a WTA tournament. An Australia native, Barty won two tournaments last year and made deep runs in several others.
The three women are joining a growing pool of other top-tier players. Sloane Stephens and Caroline Wozniacki, ranked Nos. 3 and 14 respectively, committed to the Volvo Car Open in September, along with Madison Keys, who’s ranked No. 17 in the world.
And earlier this month, Charleston native Shelby Rogers received a wild card draw, granting her entry into her ninth Volvo tourney.
The Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only professional tennis tournament in North America, with an average attendance of 90,000 people.
For information on tickets, visit volvocaropen.com or call 800-677-2293.