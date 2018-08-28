With pigskins flying around the Lowcountry every Friday night, let us not forget that some of the best high school volley in the state is being played in the area.
Once again, Wando appears to be the top team in the Lowcountry. Coming off a 48-4 record and Class AAAAA state runner-up finish in 2017, coach Alexis Glover will again have a team capable of contending for the top prize. As Glover puts it, state titles are the first goal.
“Our team goal is to win the state championship, as always,” Glover said. “It is our number one goal every year.”
Wando has made five consecutive appearances in the state finals – three in a row in Class AAAA and the last two years in Class AAAAA. Glover, the state’s winningest coach, needs 15 victories this season to reach 1,000 for her career.
Senior setter Maddie Boylston, a Virginia commitment, returns to run the show offensively. Boylston tallied 583 assists a year ago as part of a two-setter offense. Senior Sarah Missroon, an Appalachian State commitment, returns in the middle. Missroon had 191 blocks and 182 kills last season.
Senior middle Abbey Schad also returns along the net and is a USC-Aiken verbal commitment. Two underclassmen also have made Division I commitments. Junior outside hitter Grae Gosnell, who had 263 kills last season, is headed to Indiana, while junior Libero Ali Claire Jahn will play at TCU.
Bishop England enters this season having won 18 consecutive state championships but coach Cindy Baggott (11 state titles) has one of her youngest squads yet. Senior setter Kelsey Stieby (1,088 assists last season) and senior middle Madeline White (179 kills, 54 blocks) are the top two returning players for the Class AAA Bishops.
Bishop England is off to a slow start, losing its first seven outings, but the team isn't ready to panic. The Bishops lost 14 times last season on their way to the state championship.
Ashley Hall and Porter-Gaud are likely to again battle for the SCISA AAA state championship. Porter-Gaud has won eight consecutive titles, beating Ashley Hall in seven of those runs.
Ashley Hall has the area’s best player in middle hitter Mattison Matthews, who also will play collegiately at Virginia. Matthews tallied 434 kills last season and enters her final season with 1,158 career kills and 414 career blocks.
Seniors Hampden Thomas (205 kills) and Cameron Cox (222 kills) anchor the outside. Sophomore setter Laughlin Murray will try to replace all-state setter Emily Rapach. Freshman middle Rivie Sykes is a player to watch as well.
Porter-Gaud returns seniors Victoria Mabe (118 kills) and Olivia Varner (152 kills), along with juniors Anushka Fernandes and Elise Pearson (177 kills). The Cyclones graduated their top setter and defensive specialist, along with their top three leaders in kills.
James Island is a team to watch in Class AAAAA as well. The Trojans were 36-13 last season and return seniors Alexis Schueller and Jessica Tillman, along with junior setter Anna McClure.
First Baptist, Porter-Gaud hire new coaches
First Baptist athletic director Graham Haley announced the hiring of Alex Snider as the new varsity baseball coach.
Snider was an assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach at the school the last seasons. He also has coached at Wando High School.
Porter-Gaud athletic director Larry Salley announced Brent Hilpert as the new varsity girls lacrosse coach. Hilpert, the school’s new Upper School Dean of Students, previously coached at Boys’ Latin School in Baltimore, Maryland, and at Woodward Academy in Georgia.
Honor roll and player of the week nominations
Football coaches wishing to nominate players for the weekly honor roll or player of the week should email supporting statistical information to shelto66@hotmail.com by 6 p.m. on Monday during the season. The honor roll and player of the week will be published in Wednesday's paper each week.
Weekly Lowcountry leaders will be published each Friday. Coaches can send updated stats by Wednesday at 6 p.m. to shelto66@hotmail.com.