VMI tops The Citadel for season sweep in basketball and football

"VMI is bad," read a sign brandished by a Citadel cadet on Pack the Mac day at McAlister Field House.

It may be true, at least as far as basketball goes. But left unsaid: Where does that leave The Citadel?

In a battle to avoid last place in the Southern Conference, VMI's Greg Parham torched the Bulldogs for 36 points as the Keydets pulled away for a 75-64 victory before a season-best crowd of 3,652 fans on Saturday.

VMI (7-18, 2-10) has now swept its military school rival in football and basketball for 2019-20, handing The Citadel (6-17, 0-12) its 12th straight loss and probably clinching last place in the SoCon for the Bulldogs. It's VMI's first football/basketball sweep of The Citadel since 2002-03.

"It's extremely frustrating," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, who left VMI for The Citadel five years ago. "I thought they out-executed us, out-coached us, out-efforted us. They did what they wanted to do, and we didn't and were not able to."

With five injured players sitting on the bench — promising 6-9 freshman Brady Spence (knee) is the latest on the injured list — Baucom has been forced to abandon the fast-paced, 3-point-shooting style that's helped his teams lead the nation in scoring seven times, and helped him win 20 games twice at VMI.

Derek Webster Jr. and Tyson Batiste scored 14 points each for the Bulldogs, who did not hit the 50-point mark until there was just 6:29 to play. VMI took 30 shots from 3-point range to just 23 for The Citadel, outscoring the Bulldogs by 39 to 18 from long distance.

Citadel junior Kaiden Rice hit 3 of 7 from distance for 13 points, but was shut out in the second half. Fletcher Abee was 2 of 6 from distance for 10 points, but the rest of the team went 1 of 9 from long range.

"We're playing much slower, not shooting as many threes," Baucom said. "All our 3-point shooters are sitting over there with me. Fletcher and Kaiden, they can key their defense on those two guys. Our starters are trying and playing hard, but we're just not getting enough from our bench."

Meanwhile, VMI's Parham, a 6-4 junior who comes off the bench and entered the game averaging 8.7 points, was unstoppable. His younger brother, Bubba, was the top scorer in the SoCon before transferring this season to Georgia Tech.

But Greg did his best Bubba impersonation against The Citadel, hitting 13 of 14 shots, including all six of his 3-point tries, for a career-high 36 points. He made his first nine shots before missing, and added five assists and three steals just for kicks.

"Any time a kid gets four times his average, that's tough," Baucom said. "He played his guts out, and played really, really good. We tried a box-and-one on him, and then other guys started hurting us."

With just eight scholarship players available and only six playing significant minutes, the Bulldogs hit a familiar wall about 25 minutes into the game, when VMI reeled off a 12-0 run for a 53-43 lead. The gap reached 16 before The Citadel got it back to six with 3:02 to play.

Webster, who has scored 28 points in the last two games, scored on a pass from Batiste and lit up the Corps of Cadets with an acrobatic block that let to a Batiste bucket. When Kaelon Harris scored inside with 3:02 left, VMI's lead was down to 65-59 and the cadets chanted "Let's go Bulldogs!"

But VMI freshman Travis Evee took and made what was probably an ill-advised 3-pointer early in the shot clock, and then Parham stole the ball and splashed his sixth 3-pointer, and just like that the lead was back to 12 at 71-59.

The Citadel plays Wednesday at SoCon leader ETSU, and then has home games against Samford and Chattanooga as the Bulldogs try to avoid their first winless conference season since the 1976-77 team went 0-10 in the league.

"We're playing with seven or eight guys and are trying to wait for our guys to get back healthy," Webster said. "But until then, we need to play as hard as we can with the guys we have now. When we get down by a couple of points, we feel like we can't come back and guys get their heads down, but that's not the case at all."