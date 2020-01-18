Hundreds of black-shirted VMI cadets waved red towels and chanted "Silver Shako! Silver Shako!" in the final minutes of the Keydets' 88-79 victory over The Citadel on Saturday at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Va.

After taking home the coveted Silver Shako trophy with a football victory over the Bulldogs last season, VMI continued its run of success against its military school rival in a battle of beleaguered basketball teams, both of which entered the game winless in the Southern Conference.

VMI senior Jake Stephens put up the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Keydets (6-14, 1-6 in the SoCon) sent the Bulldogs (6-11, 0-6) to their sixth straight loss in front of a crowd of 3,000 at Cameron Hall, a place The Citadel has not won at since 2002.

"This is a team we can beat, we should beat," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, who spent 10 seasons at VMI. "But it's a tough environment here. Everybody at The Citadel should come see this and see what it's like. They make this a really difficult place to play, and that goes back a long way."

Kaiden Rice scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, while Eddie Davis III added 14 points and Kaelon Harris posted his eighth double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for The Citadel.

But VMI out-worked the Bulldogs, leading hustle stats such as offensive rebounds (17-10), second-chance points (14-4) and points off of turnovers (21-7). VMI took 70 shots to 61 for The Citadel, and made 11 of 35 from 3-point range to 9 of 24 for the Bulldogs.

"They were significantly more hungry than we were," Baucom said on his post-game radio show. "They beat us to loose balls, offensive rebounds ... Credit (VMI coach) Dan Earl, he had his guys way more ready to play than I had mine. His kids were more hungry.

"Our ball movement was the worst it has been all year," he said. "We got out-rebounded by a team that's as small as us ... It's disheartening to say the least."

VMI had lost seven straight and 15 of its last 17 against Division I teams.

The Citadel trailed by 15 points before whittling the lead down to 85-79 on a Rice 3-pointer with 37 seconds left. The Bulldogs got a stop, but Harris and then Davis could not convert on shots under the basket. After a timeout with 23.9 seconds left, the 6-7 Davis got off a hook shot in the lane, but the ball rolled off the rim, and the Bulldogs could get no closer.

"It was absolutely the worst job we've done of following the scouting report and game plan this season," Baucom said. "Today, our lack of focus was really what got us ... We've had one or two guys locked in before, but today it was contagious."

VMI, second in Division I basketball in made 3-pointers, sank 8 of 19 from distance in the first half for a 48-42 lead at the break. Stephens made 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Keydets, while Rice was 4 of 7 for 14 points for The Citadel.

The Bulldogs are at Chattanooga on Wednesday before returning home to face Furman on Jan. 25.