Viral video of church league flag football tackle is hit of the year

Mary Claire takes the kickoff and heads to her left, the football tucked under her left arm.
From the kickoff team, Marcus flies upfield, jumping to his right to avoid a blocker. In the background looms the Ravenel Bridge, this game of flag football taking place in the park under the bridge.
The collision that followed was worthy of any NFL game, probably the hit of the year.
"Oh my, Marcus!" a spectator yells as Marcus lays out Mary Claire.
Video of the hit has gone viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views on TikTok.
"I put it on two days ago, and it blew up from there," said Jeremy Wayne Colley, the youth pastor at Macedonia Christian Church in Bonneau, a small town near Lake Moultrie in Berkeley County.
Original video!!https://t.co/RwZexjb9Lx— Jeremy Wayne Colley (@JeremyWColley) November 5, 2020
The hit seen around the internet this week is from a flag football practice that Colley's youth group, Magnitude Student Ministry, held three years ago. Boys and girls in the youth group, grades six through 12, face off in an annual flag football game called the Turkey Bowl.
"The girls lead the series, 6-3," Colley said. "We have some rules to try to make it fair. To make a tackle, a girl just has to grab one flag, but the boys have to grab three. Everybody gets hyped up for it in our little community."
Three years ago, Colley decided to bring the group down to the Memorial Waterfront Park under the Ravenel Bridge for practice.
On the opening kickoff, Marcus put the hammer on Mary Claire, though it was not on purpose.
"You can see that he was trying to avoid a blocker and it was an accident," Colley said. "Mary Claire was fine, but she was on the ground for a minute. The girls ended up winning the game that year, and she was the quarterback."
Colley said Mary Claire is now a freshman at Clemson, and Marcus attends Trident Tech. Both are aware of their rise to social media fame this week.
"They love it," Colley said. "I've been texting back and forth with them all day long."
This year's Turkey Bowl is set for Nov. 29.
You might want to wear a helmet.