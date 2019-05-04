It’s been nice having Brian Earley back in town during the last week to serve as the USTA’s tournament supervisor for the $100K ITF women’s tournament at LTP Tennis. The U.S. Open’s tournament referee for 26 years, Earley ran USTA satellite tournaments at Creekside Tennis and Swim back in the 1980s that featured the likes of a teen-ager named Andre Agassi.
The total purse those years was usually $10,000. This year’s LTP winner will earn more than $15,000.
And if 17-year-old Whitney Osuiwge happens to wrap up the French Open Wild Card Challenge, she will earn another $50,000 or so by playing in the main draw at the French Open.
By the way, Earley is sold on LTP Tennis. “This is the place to be now,” he said. “It’s over achieved. A hidden jewel.”
The tournament has a distinctly friendly atmosphere. “They treat the players very well here. They have a very nice lunch for the players,” he said.
Just outside the clubhouse, LTP has an inviting covered lounge area, featuring sofas, chairs and tables. More sofas and chairs are lined up alongside the sidewalk next to the first court.
As someone might say, “It’s not your everyday atmosphere and amenities on the ITF World Tennis Tour.”
Earley is two weeks away from putting on a wedding for his youngest daughter at Crystal Lake in Connecticut. So, he’s still a busy man, maybe not as busy as the years he also served as the tournament referee for places such as Roland Garros along with the U.S. Open.
“I’ll probably retire next year,” he said. This is his 41st year with the USTA.
SCHSL title time here
Philip Simmons has breezed past the area’s top teams when the Iron Horses have had any semblance of their true top lineup, but what happens when most of the lineup is off playing the national junior circuit?
Could that happen in next Saturday’s state finals, if Philip Simmons gets by Oceanside Collegiate as expected on Monday in the SCHSL boys Class AA Lower State final?
The Iron Horses (11-3) have beaten Oceanside and Class AAAAA threat Wando twice each, and handed Class AAA favorite and defending champion Bishop England its only loss. The three losses came when PSHS coach Richard Schulz didn’t have his top lineup available.
Maybe luckily, perennial power Christ Church may not be the top team in the Upper State this year, so that may be break for the Lower State Class AA winner.
Coach Kristin Fleming Arnold’s Bishop England team (15-1) shouldn’t have any trouble with Academic Magnet in Monday’s 4:30 p.m. Lower State AAA final at the BE courts, although Magnet surprised perennially strong Waccamaw 4-3 in the Lower State semifinals.
This is Magnet’s first year in Class AAA after winning last season’s Class AA state title.
Wando, the 2018 state runner-up, has to hit the road for Monday’s Class AAAAA Lower State final against perennially tough Lexington.
LOCAL NOTES
-- Former Lowcountry player of the year Kerim Hyatt has been selected as the freshman player of the year in the Southern Conference and made the SoCon all-freshman team as well as all conference in doubles. The former Hanahan star posted a 21-14 record in singles and an 18-6 record in doubles for Tennessee-Chattanooga.
-- The USTA Net Generation program brought in about 50 kids on Wednesday to get acquainted with the tournament atmosphere at the LTP $100K. Kids of all ages and abilities were introduced to the sport and participated in fun skill-based tennis games in a carnival atmosphere. Participants in kids’ day also had the opportunity to stay and watch professional tennis.
The event is part of Net Generation, the official youth tennis of the USTA, aimed at inspiring the next generation of tennis players by promoting youth tennis and encouraging children to develop a healthy lifestyle through fun activities.
