Clemson picked up a big commitment last week when linebacker Kane Patterson of Nashville announced his plans to join the Tigers.
Patterson was an Ohio State commitment but the recent issues involving head coach Urban Meyer caused him to decommit in August. Clemson offered soon after and that set the wheels in motion for him to become a Tiger.
“I would have stayed committed to Ohio State,” said Patterson, who added that his commitment to Clemson is solid regardless of what happens at Ohio State in the future. "I really just couldn’t be any happier. I just knew that throughout this whole process that was just home for me. I’m just so happy to be there.”
And Patterson will be part of the Tigers’ rebuilding project at linebacker.
“Me and Coach (Brent) Venables have been talking and he was just saying how seven are going to be gone in like the next two years, so they are trying to load up on a new group of linebackers,” he said. “I thought that was pretty big for me.” Patterson is the fifth linebacker to commit for 2019 and is the 24th overall commitment.
Offensive lineman Darius Washington of Pensacola, Fla., who has been a Mississippi State commitment since June, is still giving South Carolina and Miami a chance to recruit him and he took his official visit with the Gamecocks over the weekend. He was joined on the visit by his family.
"We had a good time at South Carolina, it was just a good overall experience," Washington said. "I liked the in-game atmosphere, the way that everybody is into it with South Carolina. Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford) is a good coach and the offensive line is coming along."
Washington will take his official visit to Mississippi State on Sept. 28 and his official visit to Miami on Oct. 5.
Cornerback Jammie Robinson of Leesburg, Ga., made an unofficial visit to USC on Saturday to watch two of his favorite teams.
“I’m a free agent. I like South Carolina and I like UGA. Both of those teams are in my top schools,” Robinson said.
He has been to USC several times, including an official visit in June. He’s also been to Georgia unofficially, and both are recruiting him hard.
“I think right now South Carolina is recruiting me the hardest,” Robinson said. “They’ve pretty much told me everything I need to know. Every time I go up there, it would be the same thing.”
Robinson appeared to be on the fast track towards a decision at one point this summer. That’s no longer the case.
“They’ll know Signing Day when I make my decision,” he said. “If I get close to making it during the season, then I’ll make it during the season. Right now, I’m just focused on playing football and winning the state championship."
Robinson said USC, Georgia and Auburn have separated themselves from the rest of his choices in terms of interest level. He plans to make return trips to Auburn and Georgia and is considering setting an official to Michigan. He’s also looking at Minnesota.
USC made a strong push for linebacker Tyron Hopper of Roswell, Ga., in the spring before he committed to Florida. Hopper, who lived in Gaffney until moving after his sophomore season, has visited USC three times and continues to hear from the Gamecocks.
“I like South Carolina,” Hopper said. “I hear from them a good bit. I talk to (Will) Muschamp and (Coleman) Hutzler. They just want me to come back down on a visit.”
Even if the Gamecocks are successful in getting Hopper back in for a visit, they’ll have a lot of work in front of them in turning him from the Gators. “I’m 110 percent for the Gators,” he said of his commitment. Hopper said he’s also talking with Auburn. He plans to visit Florida for the LSU game.
Defensive back Jaydon Hill of Madison, Ala., announced last week a commitment to Florida. He picked the Gators over USC and Tennessee.
According to Chad Simmons of Rivals, defensive lineman Tyler Davis of Apopka, Fla., will take an official visit to Clemson this weekend for the Georgia Southern game.
Defensive end Dallaz Corbitt of Gray Military was offered by UCF. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Alabama A&M, Tulane and UMass. Corbitt also is a basketball prospect with offers from Hampton, North Carolina A&T, Towson and East Tennessee State.
Corbitt visited Troy and he camped at USC and Clemson. He said USC also likes him for basketball after seeing him in camp. He would like to play both sports but if not, he’ll focus on football. He attended Keenan his freshman season and 22 Feet Academy as a sophomore.
Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (class of 2020) of Dutch Fork picked up an offer from Virginia last week. He also has offers from Virginia Tech and Duke and more are no doubt on the way. He visited Clemson for the Furman game and the Tigers are close to joining in.
“The Clemson visit went well,” Hyatt said. “I talked with Dabo (Swinney) and coach (Jeff) Scott, and, yes, there is an offer coming for sure. They loved everything I can do as a player and they said that will definitely be a benefit for the team.” Hyatt also has visited USC and the Gamecocks are highly interested.
First Baptist running back Michel Dukes made an official visit to East Carolina over the weekend. “It was great. The game was great, the atmosphere was unbelievable," Dukes said. "Really enjoyed my time. They think i can come in and help the program right away. I think I can anywhere I go.”
Basketball
Josiah James (6-7) of Porter Gaud cut Michigan State from his list and is down to Clemson, Tennessee and Duke. James took his official visit to Tennessee over the weekend. He will visit Clemson this weekend and Duke on Sept. 27.
Malcolm Wilson Z(6-11) of Ridge View took the weekend off from his official visit travels. He went to Houston to see Rice the first of the month and will go to Washington, D.C., to check out Georgetown this weekend. Those two, along with Clemson, remain the schools under consideration. Wilson plans to make his decision soon after his visit to Georgetown and he plans to sign in November.
Point guard Tre Jackson of Blythewood made an unofficial visit to USC recently to meet with Gamecock head coach Frank Martin. He left with an offer from Martin and he’s now got the Gamecocks under consideration.
“It means a lot right now,” Jackson said of the USC offer. “A lot more are going to come too. He (Martin) said he feels that I’m a winner, that I can do anything for South Carolina to win and advance. He said he loves how I have a feel for the game.”
Jackson has not scheduled an official visit with the Gamecocks but he’s considering the possibility. He has visited Murray State and Winthrop. Jackson will take an official visit to Florida Gulf Coast this weekend and he’s looking at visiting Iowa State later this month. He averaged 19 points and 4 assists per game last season.
Jared Jones (6-10) of Powder Springs, Ga., included USC in his top 10 he announced Thursday. Clemson, which also is one of his offers, did not make the cut. The others on the list are Northwestern, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, LSU, Harvard, Wake Forest, Minnesota and Georgetown. Jones has set official visits with Northwestern, Georgia, Minnesota and Mississippi State.