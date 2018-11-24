From the time he first bounced a basketball, Christian Keeling has wanted to play the game at the highest level.
Like any kid, Keeling grew up dreaming of one day having an opportunity to play the game he loved and to make money doing it. Keeling nearly had that chance last summer.
But, as big as the dream was and as close as he got to achieving his ultimate goal, the 6-3 junior guard from Augusta, Ga., says his goals and dreams have changed a bit since arriving at Charleston Southern two years ago.
“I look at things a little differently now, and some other things are more important,” Keeling said. “If I can someday play professionally and make a living with basketball, that would be great. But I realize life is more than basketball.”
After two years as Charleston Southern’s premier player, Keeling did what many players are doing these days and declared himself eligible for the NBA draft last summer. By rule, a player can declare twice during college. Many, like Keeling, declare early and see if anything develops. If it doesn’t, players can return to school or could end up overseas and begin making money in the European or Asian leagues.
When Keeling declared for the draft, he did so knowing the chances of him getting drafted were very slim. So imagine his surprise when he received a call in May that the Milwaukee Bucks wanted him to attend a two-day workout in front of team brass and coaches. He wasn’t even sure if the offer was legitimate or if CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh was playing a joke.
“I was like, ‘Are you serious? They want me to come for real?’” said a laughing Keeling.
Radebaugh was serious, and, in fact, the coach pushed Keeling out the door and demanded his best player take advantage of this opportunity.
“Heck yeah we wanted him to go, made him go actually,” Radebaugh said. “Without hesitation, I wanted him to pursue the opportunity. The fact that he got a call was amazing, but I think even if he did not get a call, it would have helped him understand some things.
“Some coaches might try to talk guys out of this, but I knew this would be a great educational opportunity for Christian. He would grow from the experience as a person, and that’s what we’re here to do, grow kids into young men. When these opportunities for growth make themselves available, I am going to push our young men to attack it with everything they’ve got.”
Keeling hopped on a flight, paid for by the Bucks, and headed to Milwaukee. He stayed in the nicest hotel and was even driven to the workout by a personal driver. He spent part of two days in workouts with a handful of other potential prospects. He was interviewed by members of the front office who wanted to know who he was as a person.
“It was unbelievable the way they treated me,” Keeling said. “Everything, and I mean everything, was first class. They made me feel special, and it’s something I will never forget. Man, it was fun.”
As expected, Keeling was sent home with plenty of advice on what he needed to do to make himself more pro ready. The one thing he was told that stuck with him more than anything had nothing to do with him personally but more about his team.
“They told me to lead my team to a championship and get into the NCAA Tournament,” Keeling said. “They told me some stuff I needed to work on as a player, but they said leading a team to a championship and into the tournament was more important as an overall player. They want leaders and they want winners. That really stuck with me.”
The experience definitely put things in perspective for Keeling. While he could have opted to play overseas, he thought about the bigger things left to accomplish at Charleston Southern.
“I have unfinished business here, and I am really motivated to carry this program to another level,” Keeling said. “Doesn’t matter to me if I score a lot of points or if I score 10 a game. I want to be the leader and I want to win a championship. It’s my No. 1 goal now.”
From a numbers perspective, Keeling is already off the chart. He entered this season with more than 1,000 career points, becoming the fifth player in the history of the Big South Conference to reach that milestone by the end of his sophomore season. As a freshman, he was only the sixth player in league history to score more than 500 points, and he was the only freshman in the country to lead his team in both scoring and rebounding.
More importantly, Keeling carries a 3.1 grade-point-average in the classroom. And his academic success has become another part of the unfinished business that drives him daily.
“I want to earn a degree and set myself up for life after basketball, whenever that is,” said Keeling, who lost his mother to cancer before his senior season at Laney High School. “I know if my mom were here, she would be telling me everyday that grades are more important. She loved to watch me play and she loved basketball, but she always said that getting a degree would make her most proud.”
Radebaugh says he has seen a different player and person than the one who arrived as one of the best overall players the coach has ever recruited to CSU.
“He has matured so much, and I think that experience with the Bucks really helped him understand a lot of things,” the coach said. “I think it really opened his eyes. He’s our leader, no question. He’s got a really talented group of guys around him, and he sees that. He knows this team has great potential, and he’s going to lead the way.”
Keeling is on a scoring pace to make a real chase at Ben Hinson’s career scoring mark at CSU. Hinson set the mark in 1986, finishing with 2,181 points. He is the only player in school history to eclipse the 2,000-point total.
Keeling already has 1,046 points in two seasons. Barring injury, he will end this season well into the top 10 on the scoring list.
“Man, it would be special to break the record and to be able to tell my kids and my grandkids that I was the guy,” Keeling said. “It’s definitely something I will think about once this season is over. But again, the main goal is to win a championship. I want to play in the tournament. If I could win two titles and play in two NCAA Tournaments, without the scoring record, I would take it right now.”
Keeling is off to a fast start this season, leading the Bucs in scoring at 20.2 points per game. He also leads the team in assists as CSU is off to a 4-2 start.
On Friday, in a win over Coppin State, Keeling posted the second triple-double in CSU history with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. The only other triple-double came in 1987 by Tony Fairley.
CSU plays at Marquette on Tuesday night.