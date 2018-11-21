When Le’Veon Bell declined to sign his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, he gave up $14.45 million that he would have been paid this season under the tag. Now he can’t play the rest of the season.
Bell wants a long-term contract. The Steelers reportedly offered him a five-year, $70-million contract which would have made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. The 26-year-old out of Michigan State wants to be paid based on overall productivity, given his proficiency in both the running and passing games.
There are two main arguments for Bell holding out. The most obvious is the risk of serious injury. Look no further than Earl Thomas, who played after giving into demands of his Seattle Seahawks to sign him to a long-term contract or trade him, and then broke his leg. Or look at Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, who might have suffered a career-ending injury Sunday.
Football Outsiders estimate that an NFL player has a nine percent chance of suffering an injury that causes him to miss eight games or more in any given season. Such an injury would kill Bell’s chances at a contract with a large amount of guaranteed money. I believe that even a less serious injury like a meniscus tear or articular cartilage damage in his knee could decrease his value. After all, Bell has a history of injuries — a midfoot sprain, a groin injury and surgery for an MCL/PCL injury of his knee.
Plus, running backs tend to have short careers. According to Statista, the average NFL running back plays just 2.57 years. Some people argue these numbers are pulled down by players who barely make NFL rosters and leave the league quickly. Still, no position has a shorter lifespan in the NFL than running back.
The other argument supporting Bell choosing to sit is overall wear and tear. He will enter next season as a 27-year-old with 1,229 carries during his Steelers career. Historically, running back productivity declines after 1,500 carries and becomes shockingly poor after 1,800. Adding several hundred rushes and passing plays by taking the field this season could have led teams to offer him less guaranteed money in his next contract.
After all, only the guaranteed money in these contracts matters. Business Insider noted that the San Francisco 49ers only paid former University of South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore his $301,000 signing bonus but did not have to pay the two years of salary on his contract. How much could Lattimore have made had he not suffered the multi-ligament knee injury in his final season with the Gamecocks? Possibly $50 million. Or more.
For that reason, college football fans shouldn’t be too surprised by Ohio State’s Nick Bosa deciding not to return to the Buckeyes in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. The junior defensive end had surgery to repair a core muscle injury in September. Instead of possibly returning to the field for the team’s bowl game or College Football Playoff, Bosa left school to rehab in Los Angeles. Draft experts predict he will be the No. 1 pick in April.
In my medical career, I have worked with athletes and teams in six professional sports. The NFL is, by far, the one most run like a business. Right or wrong, a player is a commodity who simply does a job for his team on the field. If he can’t do it because of an injury, the team will bring in someone else who can.
I view Bosa’s and Bell’s situations from both medical and economics perspectives, considering supply, demand and incentives.
Running backs like Le’Veon Bell are rare talents. Society pays very well for rare talents. Many movie experts predict Bradley Cooper will win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “A Star Is Born.” I don’t hear any criticism about Cooper’s net worth, estimated at over $100 million. And in Bell or Bosa’s case, that money could disappear in a second due to injury.
As fans, we don’t look at it that way. Maybe our dads were fans of that pro team or we grew up in that city. Maybe we went to that college or have season tickets. We care more about the teams than the players on those teams and forget that they are people whose careers could end tomorrow.
Dr. David Geier is an orthopedic surgeon in Charleston and author of “That’s Gotta Hurt: The Injuries That Changed Sports Forever.”