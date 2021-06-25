UNC Wilmington's Drew Hackett wins Rice Planters by three shots

Drew Hackett birdied four of his first nine holes Friday and built a four-shot lead midway through the final round of the 49th annual Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament at Snee Farm Country Club. But it was a par on the 11th hole that gave the UNC Wilmington rising junior the confidence to go out and score his first amateur victory.
"Honestly, the 11th hole (a 203-yard par-3) was huge for me. I didn't have a tough time making pars today. I was hitting greens. But I missed the green on 11 and didn't hit a good chip," Hackett said. "My playing partners has just birdied the hole before, so I knew they were coming for me. I ended up making that 6-footer for par. I felt like once I got that to drop I just needed to keep the putter hot and I ended up birdieing two holes coming in and sealing the deal."
Hackett finished with a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 in the final round and a 12-under total of 204, three shots better than UNC Wilmington teammate Lansdon Robbins and Furman's Mac Scott. Robbins had a final-round 67, while Scott closed with a 68.
Austin Fulton of Mississippi State, who won the 2019 Rice Planters, posted the day's best round, a 7-under 65, and finished fourth at 208.
Hackett distanced himself from the field with birdies on 2, 3, 6 and 7 for a front-nine 32, and after the par save at 11, he birdied 13 and 15 coming in.
"This feels really good. It's my first-ever amateur win," Hackett said. "Coming down the stretch, it was the first time I really had serious nerves. It was really nice to hit the ball clean. I hit the ball great all day and it felt good off the face every single time. It was nice hitting it and looking up and thinking 'OK. You're still in play.' I was not having any problems. It was really, really awesome."
Hackett said he didn't have any idea how big his lead was but knew if he went low and got to 11-under or 12-under for the tournament, there probably wasn't going to be anyone other than the players in his group who could catch him.
"To have my name on that trophy with names like Brooks Koepka (four-time major champion and 2009 Rice Planters winner) and Tom Lehman (1982 Rice Planters winner and 1996 British Open winner), who would've thunk it," said Hackett, who added that he looks forward to returning to the Rice Planters in 2022. "A year ago if you had told me I would win this, I would have laughed in your face. It just takes a lot of work, a lot of dedication and time. And then, obviously, getting hot at the right time. Winning this tournament is a big deal for me. It definitely jump starts my career."
RESULTS
Drew Hackett, 71-67-66--204; Mac Scott, 71-68-68--207; Lansdon Robbins, 68-72-67--207; Austin Fulton, 72-71-65--208; Eric McIntosh, 69-72-68--209; Jack Crosby, 69-71-69--209; Quinn Riley, 67-71-72--210; Ross Funderburke, 70-70-70--210; Rafe Reynolds, 71-71-69--211; Christofer Rahm, 73-69-69--211; Michael Sanders, 73-66-73--212; Drayton Stewart, 68-71-73--212; Alex van Wyk, 70-76-66--212; Deven Ramachandran, 70-70-72--212; Walker Crosby, 71-71-70--212; Stephen Campbell Jr., 67-72-73--212; Jackson Chandler, 73-68-71--212; Timothy Lim, 72-73-68--213; Logan Perkins, 67-75-71--213; Andy Mao, 69-74-71--214; Chris Woollam, 70-73-71--214; Viraj Garewal, 71-71-72--214; Alex Heffner, 74-73-68--215; Owen Stamper, 73-73-69--215; Jordan Less, 75-72-69--216; Peter Meilunas, 75-72-69--216; Nick Mayfield, 73-73-70--216; Jaron Leasure, 70-73-73--216; Jason Quinlan, 68-77-71--216; McClure Thompson, 72-70-74--216.