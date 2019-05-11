The U.S. Women's Open is only a few weeks away so now is the time to begin brushing up on your women's golf knowledge for the event that will be played May 30-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston.
Thirteen past U.S. Women's Open champions, including a couple of two-time winners, are in the field. Inbee Park, who won in 2008 and again in 2013, will be in Charleston as will Karrie Webb, the 2000 and 2001 winner who received an exemption. Laura Davies, who won the event in 1987, also earned an exemption by winning the 2018 U.S. Senior Women's Open.
Other past champions include Ariya Jutanugarn (2018), Sung Hyun Park (2017), Brittany Lang (2016), In Gee Chun (2015), Michelle Wie (2014), Na Yeon Choi (2012), So Yeon Ryu (2011), Paula Creamer (2010), Eun-Hee Ji (2009) and Cristie Kerr (2007).
Another player in the field familiar to Charleston golf fans is Emma Talley, who won the 2013 U.S. Women's Amateur at the Country Club of Charleston.
One more sectional qualifier, which was postponed because of weather, will be played Monday in Texas. Players can still get into the field by winning the Kingsmill Championship that will be played May 23-26 in Williamsburg, Va., or by being in the top 50 of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings as of May 27.
Full information on the tournament, including ticket information, can be found at uswomensopen.com.
City Am events this week
The Charleston Men's City Amateur and Ladies' and Senior Ladies Amateurs will be played this week at Municipal Golf Course. The Ladies' and Senior Ladies' event is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday. The overall championship is for players 49 and younger, while those 50-64 can compete for the seniors title. There also is a super seniors division for players 65 and older.
Stacey Tomlinson won both the 2017 and 2018 Ladies' title while Jeannie Hillock won the Senior Ladies' title last year. There is no age division in the Men's City Amateur. Matt Wood won the 2018 title by one shot in a tournament that was shortened to 36 holes because of rain.
Charleston Men's Interclub
Coosaw Creek won the Charleston Men's Interclub golf match in April at Crowfield Golf Club with a score of +9. Legend Oaks and Summerville Country Club tied for second at +3.
Shadowmoss leads the yearly standings with 46 points, followed by: Coosaw Creek, 40; Legend Oaks, 38; Pine Forest, 35; Wescott, 33; Charleston National, 32.5; Charleston Municipal, 31; RiverTowne, 27; Dunes West, 24; Summerville Country Club, 18.5; and Berkeley, 16.5.
Golf Week Amateur Tour
Jeff Jordan beat Zake Masterson in a four-hole playoff for the Championship Flight title after both shot 76 at Orangeburg Country Club in a Charleston and Columbia Golf Week Amateur Tour event. Jerry Mast won A Flight with a 76. Beth Hunt won B Flight with an 80. Lynn Rhode won C Flight with an 84. Donna Johnson shot 83 to win D Flight.
O'Grady, O'Brien to compete in Long Drive
Charleston golfers Henry O'Grady and Rich O'Brien will compete in The ParaLong Drive Cup May 16-17 in Mesquite, Nev. The event will be held at the same time as professional long drivers try to qualify for the 2019 World Long Drive Championship. Visit amputeelongdrivechampionship.com for information.
Coming up
• May 13: Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic golf tournament, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, visit bifmc.org/golf or email info@bifmc.org.
• May 13: 10th annual East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Golf Tees to House Keys golf tournament, Charleston National $150 per player or $500 per team, Call 843-881-2600 ext. 5201.
• May 13: Charleston Southern 27th annual Buc Club Golf Tournament, $100 per player or $400 per team, contact Tyler Davis at tdavis.@csuniv.edu.
• May 13: The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Charleston golf tournament with proceeds going to Lowcountry students to attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per foursome.
• May 16: 10th annual Kiwanis Club of Moncks Corner golf tournament, Berkeley Country Club, $65 per player or $260 per team, contact Lynn Smith at 843-312-0621.
• May 17: Fourth annual Palmetto Military Support Group Red White Blue Golf Tournament, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $150 per player or $600 per team, register online at palmettomilitarysupportgroup.org or call or text Graham Drayton at 803-517-0805 for more information.
• June 21: Neighbors Helping Neighbors tournament to benefit Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County District 23 students, Links at Stono Ferry, $95 per player, two-man captain's choice, call 843-889-3222 or entries can be made at Stono Ferry or Hollywood Town Hall.
• June 24: Big on Small Business Golf Outing, Coosaw Creek Country Club, $125 individuals, $100 for Veterans and First Responders, contact Jim Wetzel at 843-953-6007 or email wetzeljc@mailbox.sc.edu.
• July 17: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.
Aces
Charles Frederick, April 25, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 175 yards, 6-iron. Witness: John McMullen.
Dave Hickton, April 26, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 134 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Joe Rice, J.D. Raffaelli, Mark Schnabel.
Bryce Donovan, April 27, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 178 yards, 4-iron. Witnesses: Tucker Ervin, Josh Malone, Daniel Ward.
Paul Kloss, April 27, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 17, 91 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Bud Childers, Dick Ramsdell.
James Easter, April 29, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 117 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Thomas Rodwell, Mark Santo, Robert Frick.
Deborah Clarke, April 30, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 7, 105 yards, 6-iron.
Peter Cullen, May 1, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 17, 196 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Sarah Cullen, Alan Walden.
Andy Burch, May 4, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 170 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Chris Jennings, Mark Nelson.
Joe Wilson, May 7, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 132 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: John Haberern, Ken Hubbard, Joel Pondelik.
Joe Bracewell, May 8, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 8, 137 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Paul Kattawar, Bobby Bowick, John Mabry.
Mike Courtney, May 8, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 7, 136 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Howard Harder, Tom Blazer, Nick Collins.
John Routh, May 8, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 159 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Dr. Marc New, Steve Smith, Brad Little.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.