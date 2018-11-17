No. 9 Maryland at No. 10 South Carolina

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Maryland 3-0; South Carolina 2-0

Notes: South Carolina begins a stretch of playing potentially four Top 25 opponents in its next six games. … Bianca Cuevas-Moore (knee) is medically cleared but Dawn Staley doesn’t like the way she’s moving on the limb, making her doubtful for the game.