COLUMBIA — She wouldn’t have been in there if Dawn Staley didn’t trust her. So it was that freshman Ty Harris started at point guard in the national championship game.
“Freshman” meant nothing but class rank at that point, since Harris had started ever since conference season began. She had so many minutes, so many big minutes, to her credit that it was unfair to insinuate that just because she was still a freshman, she’d shrivel in the moment. Harris was a seasoned pro, and surrounded by Bianca Cuevas-Moore, Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis and A’ja Wilson, she calmly steered the game into their hands (contributing six points, five rebounds and two assists herself).
The Gamecocks won the title, and Harris blossomed as a sophomore when she steadily directed USC to an Elite Eight season through a rash of injuries to nearly everyone else on the roster. The 2018-19 season began with two expected wins, over Alabama State and Clemson, Harris playing well but also ceding what could have been grand personal statistics to get the rest of a young team involved.
As ninth-ranked Maryland visits Sunday for a top-10 matchup and to begin a stretch of six games where the No. 10 Gamecocks face some of the country’s best, the time for Harris to simply be a part of the team may be ending.
Sunday, and this year, it needs to be her team.
“Is this my team … I don’t like to say it like that,” she mused in September, when she was invited to train with Team USA. “Last year, it wasn’t just A’ja’s team. Everybody knew it was going to run through A’ja, but it was all of our team.
“I want to be a person that most look up to, I want to be a leader. As the point guard, I have the most experience on the floor right now. I do have to take on the leader role, and I want it.”
It’s not easy being Staley’s point guard. It’s not just about points, assists and low turnovers, it’s being able to handle it when arguably the greatest point guard in women’s basketball history is constantly asking why you’re doing what you’re doing.
Harris, from basketball-rich Indiana, has channeled the toughness of the gritty guards who preceded her. She understood early that it’s only bad when Staley doesn’t talk to her.
“The other coaches are like, ‘Her standard for you is higher than everything else, higher than anything you could possibly see. Don’t be mad that she’s saying something to you every day,’ ” Harris said at SEC Tipoff. “ ‘You need to get mad if she doesn’t say anything to you, because that means she doesn’t care.’ ”
Harris had six points against Alabama State, 11 against Clemson. She has 11 assists for the season, and while her turnover numbers aren’t as low as she’d like (the Tigers’ defense threw USC for a loop), they’ll get there.
The two games thus far have been getting everybody else up to speed. Te’a Cooper needed as many minutes as possible after sitting for two seasons. Nelly Perry hadn’t played for a year. USC’s other freshmen had to adjust to the game atmosphere.
The Gamecocks didn’t need Harris to be Harris.
“I’d like to see her a lot more aggressive shooting the basketball, but Ty picks and chooses her spots. I’m not alarmed by it; I think she’s a processor, she’s feeling everything out,” Staley said. “She gives up a lot of shots that I would like for her to fluidly take. Even if we’re up big, she needs to take those shots because those are shots that she’s going to always get when we need her to knock it down.”
Against the Terrapins? Against Oregon State and No. 1 Notre Dame, provided USC meets them in Vancouver next week? Against Baylor?
Against the 16 SEC opponents, then the postseason?
It has to be Ty’s team.
“Each year has been a little different. First year, I had four other all-Americans. Second year, I had A’ja,” Harris said. “(Staley) holds you up to a high expectation. She’s been there. Wherever I want to go, she’s done it already. I have to trust in her, and everything she tells me, I believe it and I love it.”
Staley saw greatness in her and got her to Columbia, then handed her the ball against an SEC schedule when everybody on it targeted the Gamecocks as the team to bring down. She never wavered in her belief as Harris coolly anchored a six-game run where Staley received the only prize she hadn’t yet claimed.
Of course it will a team effort this year, but every great team needs a great point guard. Harris has been great in her first two seasons.
Ty’s team needs her to be greater.