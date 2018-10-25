Two former Charleston RiverDogs, a player and a coach, were named managers of Major League Baseball clubs on Thursday.
Former outfielder Rocco Baldelli was named manager of the Minnesota Twins, while Charlie Montoyo will hold the same position for the Toronto Blue Jays.
As if their RiverDogs' affiliation wasn't enough, Baldelli and Montoyo are both departing from their prominent roles with the Tampa Bay Rays. Baldelli was a field coordinator for Tampa and Montoyo was a bench coach.
Baldelli, 37, becomes the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.
His pro career began with the Rays, who made him the sixth overall pick in the 2000 MLB draft. After rookie ball, he was promoted to Charleston in 2001. At the time, Charleston was a Class A affiliate of Tampa Bay. The RiverDogs are now part of the New York Yankees' minor league system.
In his only season in Charleston, Baldelli batted .249 with 8 homers and 55 RBIs through 113 games.
It wasn’t long before the Rhode Island native made his major league debut in 2003. He batted .289 with 11 home runs and 78 RBIs his rookie year, cementing his spot on the Rays' roster.
Unfortunately, injuries derailed his plans. He missed the entire 2005 season due to recurring hamstring issues and never played more than 92 games in a season after that. Baldelli retired in 2010 after seven seasons.
However, his ties to the game remained intact. Baldelli stayed with the Rays organization, doing some scouting for the franchise and serving as a first base coach and finally a field coordinator.
At Minnesota, he inherits a team that went 78-84 last season and finished second in the America League Central Division behind the Cleveland Indians.
Montoyo managed the RiverDogs in 1999 and 2000, and finished the season with a winning record in the latter year.
The 53-year-old has been with the Rays since their inaugural season in 1998, serving as a manager on several of the franchise's minor league teams.
In a statement, Montoyo said, "I'm extremely honored and humbled to join the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Managing a team that represents an entire nation is incredibly special."