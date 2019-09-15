The 2019 South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster was announced on Sunday afternoon in Rock Hill, and two Lowcountry seniors are part of the 44-man roster.
Summerville offensive lineman Adam McKanna and Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryl Ware will suit up for the Sandlappers in the Dec. 21 contest at Wofford College. The 83rd annual all-star showcase against the top players from North Carolina will kick off at 1 p.m.
York head coach Dean Boyd is the head coach of the S.C. team. Ashley Ridge assistant coach Bobby Marion, the former head coach at West Ashley, is an assistant for the team.
Ware, a third year starter and defensive leader for the Patriots, called the selection a great honor and a reward for his hard work.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play in the Shrine Bowl and I’ve watched it every year.”
McKanna is a veteran leader on the Summerville offensive line.
“It’s such an honor,” he said. “I’m really excited to go represent Summerville and the whole state of South Carolina.”
2019 SC Shrine Bowl Roster
Justin Abraham Hartsville HS ILB 6'2 235
Rontarious Aldridge South Pointe HS DL 6'0 260
Henry Bishop Spartanburg HS K/P 6'2 175
Will Blackston Belton-Honea Path HS TE 6'2 243
Will Boggs York Comprehensive HS OL 6'4 285
Ger-Cari Caldwell Northwestern HS WR 6'4 190
Parker Clements Lugoff-Elgin HS OL 6'7 270
Jalen Coit Cheraw HS WR 6' 150
Mikele Colasurdo Chapman HS QB 6'2 206
Tylee Craft Sumter HS WR 6'3 180
Cole Demarzo Hilton Head HS DB 6'3 205
Luke Doty Myrtle Beach HS QB 6'2 195
Tylik Edwards Rock Hill HS CB 6'1 175
Khalil Ellis York Comprehensive HS TE 6'3 240
Quay Evans Chester HS DL 6'2 275
O'Donnell Fortune Sumter HS DB 6'2 180
Darin Goss Carolina Forest HS OL 6'3 299
Kevon Haigler Hartsville HS OLB 6'2 225
Demetric Hardin Jr Lewisville HS WR 6'2 182
Rahjai Harris James F Byrnes HS RB 6'0 204
Terrell Hemingway Conway HS DE 6'4 265
Jalin Hyatt Dutch Fork HS WR 6'3 175
Trey Irby Dutch Fork HS DL 6'0 265
Trai Jones Abbeville HS OL 6'2 265
Briggs Kearse Barnwell HS OL 6'4 290
Ty'Quan King Dillon HS ILB 6'2 210
Jaylin Lane Clover HS WR 5'10 170 J
e'Mari Littlejohn Gaffney HS OLB 6'0 230
Buddy Mack James F Byrnes HS DB 6'2 184
Nathan Mahaffey Nation Ford HS RB 5'10 185
Duane Martin Laurens HS ILB 6'2 244
Xavier McIver Cheraw HS DE 6'2 290
Adam McKanna Summerville HS OL 6'3 280
Christian Miller Hilton Head HS DB 5'10 174
Andru Phillips Mauldin HS DB 6'0 175
Jahlyn Shuler Abbeville HS OLB 6'2 200
Quamil Spells Myrtle Beach HS DE 6'0 297
Nick Taiste White Knoll HS OL 6'1 290
Jalen Tate Greenville HS DB 6'1 180
Tyler Venables Daniel HS DB 5'11 195
Braden Walker River Bluff HS RB 6'0 200
Tyshawn Wannamaker Calhoun County HS OL 6'4 334
Darrryl Ware Ft. Dorchester HS LB 6'3 221
De'Shawn Watson Barnwell HS ILB 6'2 210