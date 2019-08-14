At 6-foot-6 and 291 pounds, 2nd Lt. Brett Toth might be the largest nuclear engineer in the U.S. Army.

But a recent policy reversal from President Donald Trump could help Toth, a football standout at West Ashley High School and at Army West Point, take his place among other large human beings in the NFL.

An ESPN report this week says that Toth, an offensive lineman and 2018 graduate of West Point, is seeking a waiver from the Army to defer his two-year service commitment in order to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

Toth, currently stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, said Wednesday that he cannot comment on the situation.

In 2017, Trump's former defense secretary, James Mattis, rescinded a previous directive that allowed academy graduates to put off their first assignments while they explored opportunities in professional sports.

But in June, Trump ordered the Defense Dept. to give academy graduates a path to defer their two-year service obligations if they have a chance to play pro sports.

“As I recently stated, these student-athletes should be able to defer their military service obligations until they have completed their professional sports careers,” Trump wrote in a memo. “Such cadets and midshipmen have a short window of time to take advantage of their athletic talents during which playing professional sports is realistically possible.”

Air Force graduate Austin Cutting, a long snapper, already has become the first military graduate to sign with a team, the Minnesota Vikings, under the president's change of policy.

Toth, who has fulfilled his first year of active duty, reportedly has a contract offer from the Eagles. He was the first player from West Point to play in the Senior Bowl.

After the Senior Bowl, Toth was invited to the 2018 NFL Combine, where he measured in with an 80⅝-inch wingspan, 33⅜-inch arms, and 10¼-inch hands.