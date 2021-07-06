Tropical storm Elsa prompts Charleston Battery to change game time, play without fans

The Charleston Battery's soccer match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on June 7 will start earlier than originally scheduled because of tropical storm Elsa.

The match at Patriots Point will begin at 4 p.m. and be closed to the public.

Battery officials said due to the highly unpredictable nature of the storm and out of an abundance of caution, it determined that playing the match at an earlier time behind closed doors was the safest option. The Lowcountry is expected to begin feeling effects of the storm Wednesday night.

“We prioritized the safety of the fans, our partners and the players in the decision to play tomorrow’s match earlier and without fans in attendance,” Battery executive chairman Rob Salvatore said Tuesday in a release. “Working with the league, delaying the game to later this week or rescheduling to later in the season were unfortunately not options due to an already extremely condensed schedule the remainder of this season.”

Ticket-holders will receive direct communications from the team and will be allowed to use purchased tickets for a future match this season.

“While safety was our top concern,” Salvatore said, “we also understood the possibility that fans would not be able to make an afternoon kickoff midweek on short notice or would not want to travel to the stadium during inclement weather. For all fans that had planned to attend, we hope that you remain safe and look forward to having you back to Patriots Point again this season.”

Fans can watch the match via live streaming on ESPN+.