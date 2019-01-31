CLEMSON — A trio of Clemson baseball players has been ruled out for the Tigers' 2019 season and plan to redshirt as all three deal with season-ending injuries two weeks before the season begins.
Sophomore catcher Drew Donathan (leg), freshman right-handed pitcher Carter Raffield (arm) and sophomore right-hander Spencer Strider (arm) will miss the year.
Strider's absence is the big one for the Tigers, who used him in 22 games and six starts last season when he had a 5-2 record and 4.76 earned run average. He was in the mix for the starting rotation this season and he boasts one of the strongest fastballs on the team.
A future top pro prospect, Strider was drafted out of high school in the 35th round by the Cleveland Indians before arriving at Clemson. The Knoxville, Tenn., native was a freshman All-American in 2018 by Collegiate Baseball and earned All-ACC freshman honors.
He is already fourth in Clemson history when it comes to strikeouts per nine innings (12.35), and led the team in strikeouts (70) in 2018 while allowing only 11 extra-base hits all season.
In his place, the Tigers will look to Jacob Hennessy, Brooks Crawford, freshman Davis Sharpe and perhaps another bullpen performer to hold down the rotation. Sam Weatherly started five games last season as a pitcher and appeared in eight games last season.
Weatherly, a former two-way player, has now fully committed to pitching and has become one of the most improved players on the team.
Clemson opens the season Feb. 15 at home against South Alabama.