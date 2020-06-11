Trevor Lawrence, Mike Jones Jr. to headline Clemson football team march

The Clemson football team will join an expected crowd of thousands for a peaceful protest responding not only to the May 25 death of George Floyd, but also as a gesture of solidarity to calls for racial equality happening worldwide.

“Even though these issues don’t directly affect me, it does affect me because this is the world I’m living in. I want my kids to one day live in a world where everybody is equal,” star quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters Thursday. “It’s easy to stay quiet because we don’t want to make people mad, but my thoughts on it are like, those aren’t the kind of fans you want if it makes them mad when you stand up for equality.”

Lawrence along with linebacker Mike Jones Jr., wide receiver Cornell Powell and running back Darien Rencher are organizing the event, which starts at 6 p.m. and includes an 8-minute moment of silence and 2-mile march on campus.

A star back at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, Rencher said he not only dreamed of playing for the Tigers, but influencing the community he grew up in.

“For such a time as this, that’s the thing that’s going in my head,” Rencher said. “My family’s going to come out, my friends. We’re from South Carolina. I feel like South Carolina really does need some change, and my heart has been so overwhelmed to see it really happening. I feel like it’s our time to do our part.”

It’s been a tumultuous week on campus, with two of the football team’s most high-profile alumni — Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — calling on Clemson officials to remove John C. Calhoun’s name from the school’s honors college.

Calhoun, an Abbeville native, was vice president under John Quincy Adams and represented South Carolina in the U.S. Senate from 1845 to 1850. A strong defender of slavery, Calhoun called it a “positive good.” Clemson was built on his Fort Mill plantation, where between 70 and 80 blacks were enslaved.

While Calhoun’s biography on Clemson’s website addresses his pro-slavery leanings, Hopkins said on Instagram that he’ll refuse to say the name of the school during national introductions so long as Calhoun remains affiliated with his alma mater.

And on Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney spoke after nearly a week of silence since an assistant coach apologized for using a racial slur during a 2017 practice.

Swinney said he would have fired assistant coach Danny Pearman for use of the slur if "he called a player an N-word." Swinney addressed that issue and other matters in a videotaped message.

“I would fire a coach immediately if he called a player an N-word," Swinney said. "No questions asked. That did not happen. Absolutely did not happen.”

Players on Wednesday stood by Swinney.

“Coach Swinney has been an awesome dude ever since I met him. It’s good to know that he’s trying to understand certain things that are different from me and him, and just knowing he identifies there needs to be change and now he’s like, ‘how do we do the change,’ that’s what speaks to me,” Jones said.

Powell hopes Saturday’s high-profile gathering will continue a dialogue that, while uncomfortable for some, is also necessary.

“People have the time to go out and support and let their voices be heard, and the strength is in the pack. The more people we have that can we have out there and peacefully protesting, I think it speaks volumes,” he said. “God really paused the world for this.”