CLEMSON — Clemson's worst-case scenario came to fruition Saturday afternoon in the first half of the Tigers' matchup with Syracuse when freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a hard hit down the sideline and had to leave the game.
He will not return. This game is now in the hands of former third-stringer Chase Brice, a quarterback who threw just eight career passes before Saturday.
Lawrence, who was named Clemson's starter over former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant this week, immediately went to Clemson's medical tent and then was taken to the locker room with about three minutes to play in the first half. He appeared to have lowered his shoulder into a Syracuse defender that left him with some sort of upper body injury.
His status leaves Clemson in a precarious situation to stay the least.
Bryant decided this week he did not want to play second-fiddle to Lawrence and decided to leave the program Tuesday evening. Dabo Swinney gave him until Wednesday morning to change his mind. He did not.
Brice closed out the final 19 seconds of Clemson's first half in place of Lawrence and is now in charge of running the show as Clemson enters the second half with an nine-point deficit.
Syracuse led Clemson 16-7 at the half.