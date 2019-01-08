SAN JOSE, Calif. — The week that Trevor Lawrence arrived on Clemson's campus and forever changed the future of the program, the 6-6 freshman quarterback with the long blond hair found himself at the Esso Club having lunch.
It was around this time almost exactly a year ago that Lawrence was new to campus and settling into his new home, when Cartersville High School coach Joey King came up to Clemson to check in on his young prodigy over burgers and fries.
They sat down, ordered their food and started to eat.
"Six people came up to him," King said of the mania Lawrence had already created without ever having taken a snap at the collegiate level. "He's definitely special. A special player. I think he's a generational talent."
That all came to fruition Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., exactly 2,567.6 miles away from the ever-popular Clemson sports bar thanks to Lawrence's performance on college football's grandest stage.
Lawrence, the phenom freshman quarterback whose 347 passing yards and three touchdowns in a legendary 44-16 rout over Alabama for Clemson's third national title, has now entered Clemson lore as the generational quarterback who will largely define this era of Clemson football.
But the same Lawrence who munched on fried food with his high school coach as a quiet 18-year-old then is the same Lawrence who hoisted the trophy as college football's most explosive freshman as a 19-year-old Monday night.
Only now, the whole world is getting to meet him.
"I really started studying him his sophomore year in high school," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "That first spring ... I mean, he got Day 1 like that. It was like fish to water, just natural. I knew pretty early that this kid — he's unique."
Behind his long blond locks (the secret, Lawrence said, is lots of patience during the awkward growth period and plenty of Pantene shampoo), Lawrence is known for his poise under pressure — a trait his mother, Amanda, said he inherited from his father, Jeremy.
Jeremy has always been calm in any circumstance thrown his way, as well, and Lawrence isn't the only superstar in his household, which also keeps him grounded. His older brother, Chase, is a standout artist/sculptor making a name for himself with his own creative outlet of choice. His elementary school younger sister, Olivia, gives her older brother an additional sense of purpose when it comes to staying humble.
When he threw a 62-yard dime to Tee Higgins in the first quarter on third-and-14, then another 37-yard laser to freshman receiver Justyn Ross on third-and-12 later Monday night, Lawrence was simply doing what Lawrence does. His arm has some NFL executives under the belief that he could be the No. 1 overall pick today, despite the fact that he is not draft eligible for two more years.
But when this is all said and done, Lawrence and his poise will head back to Clemson, likely take a fishing trip, maybe play some Mad Libs and grab another lunch at the Esso Club.
This time as a national champion.
"Trevor is one of the most low-maintenance dudes you will meet. I know he looks like Hollywood, but he ain’t none of that," Swinney said. "I think that’s just his DNA. I think that’s how he’s wired."