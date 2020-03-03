Traffic, tournament tickets the talk as 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah approaches

KIAWAH ISLAND — Traffic solutions from the 2012 PGA Championship were a major topic of discussion Tuesday as officials for the 2021 event announced that registration for purchasing tickets has begun for the event that will return to Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course.
The 2021 PGA Championship, scheduled for May 17-23, features 156 professionals and is now the second of golf's four major championships. Rory McIlroy earned an eight-stroke victory when he shot 13-under-par in 2012, moving him to the No. 1 ranking in the world.
An economic impact of well over $200 million is expected from the tournament, which will feature more than 175 hours of live television coverage over CBS, ESPN and ESPN+.
PGA Championship director Scott Reid said Tuesday he fully expected the 2021 event to draw as strong a field as the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in New York. That was the first time the event had been played in May, and 100 of the world's 100 top-ranked players were entered in the tournament.
Roger Warren, President of Kiawah Island Golf Resort and co-chairman of the tournament along with former S.C. Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, acknowledged the traffic problems of 2012 and said "I think we learned from it." He said the event needs to help people better understand the remoteness of the event and prepare themselves for the commute.
"We know right now if you're in downtown Charleston and you're going to travel to the Ocean Course, it's going to take you an hour, so we have to create an expectation for people," Warren said. He pointed out that Clemson and South Carolina football fans know what traffic is going to be on game days, and they are prepared for the traffic and plan for it, and that's what golf fans will need to do.
Traffic issues were compounded by a heavy rainstorm during Saturday's round that delayed the event and prompted everyone to leave at the same time.
Warren said one thing that will help speed up traffic for 2021 is an improved parking plan.
"Is it going to be a long ride out there? Probably. But if you plan for it, you won't be disappointed. We are sensitive to (parking issues) and committed to making this experience better for people than it was in 2012," Warren said.
Warren said a big difference between 2012 and 2021 will be the temperature. Beginning in 2019, the PGA Championship was moved from its traditional August dates to May, which should make things better for players and spectators.
"We are looking forward to those weather changes," Warren said. "In May, we will just be coming out of our overseed season, which means the rough will have the potential to be much higher, which we will encourage Kerry Haigh (the PGA of America's course setup guru) to take advantage of that opportunity. I think the players will enjoy the challenge of the golf course, and we are looking forward to seeing them take on that challenge."
Warren said there also will be some subtle changes related to maintenance and foot traffic that won't be readily apparent. He said a number of trees that date back to the course's opening in 1991 have died over the years and have been replaced in those strategic locations.
"If you remember back in 2012, Rory's tee shot on the third hole embedded in a rotted dead tree that was sitting in the middle of the fairway. He was able to go on and make par, which was big. But we had to take that tree down because it became a liability and a hazard. We have since moved a much bigger, more vigorous tree into that area. That should at least make the players think about the shot they have to hit, both from the tee and into the green."
• Tickets will go on sale May 17 following the completion of the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship, but in order to purchase tickets, fans must go through an online registration process that began Tuesday. Once registered, each person will be assigned to a group and purchase window and the earlier they register the earlier their purchase window will come up. There is a limit of one registration per individual and unique email address. Visit pgachampionship.com/register.
• More than 3,100 volunteers will be needed. Each volunteer will have access to the grounds for the duration of the event. Adult volunteers (ages 22-older) are required to volunteer for at least four shifts (16-20 hours). Junior volunteers (ages 16-21) are required to work at least three shifts (12-16 hours). There is a $210 fee for adult volunteers, which includes two golf shirts, jacket and a headwear item; meal and water vouchers; and other items. Visit pgachampionship.com/volunteer.