The S.C. Golf Course Owners Association has selected TPC Myrtle Beach as its 2019 course of the year.

Criteria for selection include exceptional quality of the golf course, exceptional quality of the ownership and management, outstanding contribution to the community and significant contribution to the game.

TPC Myrtle Beach is the site of the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship and also hosted the 2019 NCAA Division I men's regional. The Senior PGA Tour Championship also has been played at TPC Myrtle Beach, which was designed by Tom Fazio and Lanny Wadkins.

Wyatt alternate for Women's Mid-Am

Rachel Wyatt of Charleston earned the second alternate spot during U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur qualifying at the Country Club of Lexington. Emily Rapp of Greenville earned the lone spot up for grabs, beating Heidi Rittenhouse of Smithfield, N.C., in a two-hole playoff after the two posted 6-over-par 78s. Wyatt shot 80. The U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur will be played Sept. 14-19 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Charleston Men's Interclub

The Summerville Country Club team won the Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association match played July 15 on its home course with a score of +10. Coosaw Creek and Crowfield tied for second at +6, Dunes West finished fourth at +3 and RiverTown finished fifth at +1.

Shadowmoss leads the yearly standings with 76.5 points, followed by Coosaw Creek, 66.0; Charleston National, 59.0; Legend Oaks, 58.0; RiverTowne, 57.5; Wescott, 56.5; Pine Forest, 52.5; Crowfield, 48.5; Dunes West, 47.0; Charleston Municipal, 45.0; Summerville Country Club, 40.5; and Berkeley, 33.0.

CALGA at Santee Cooper

Robin Moyer of RiverTowne Country Club and Evie Wasson of Dunes West tied for low gross honors with scores of 82 while Linda Duba of Santee Cooper won the field low net award with a 67 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) match played at Santee Cooper.

Flight winners included: First - Judy Hair, Coosaw Creek, 83 gross; Brenda Frye, RiverTowne, 71 net. Second - Peggy Brinson, Coosaw Creek, 91 gross; Chiaki Kight, Shadowmoss, and Sandy Murden, Santee Cooper, 71 net. Third - Jane Weisman, Shadowmoss, 103 gross; Shelly Lamb, Santee Cooper, 69 net.

S.C. Women's Open

Entries are being accepted for the 2019 South Carolina Women's Open that will be played Aug. 9-11 at Seabrook Island Club's Ocean Winds course. A pro-am will be played Aug. 8, and entries also are being accepted for that event. The Open competition is a 54-hole championship open to professionals and amateurs with a 36-hole senior professional and senior amateur division. Visit wscga.org or contact Clarissa Childs at wscga@wscga.org.

Coming up

• Aug. 21: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.

• Aug. 25: Eighth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player, $300 per team, contact Richard Johnson at 1994johnson@homesc.com, rsgreg07@gmail.com or pgacoastalcenter@aol.com, call or text 843-312-4222.

• Oct. 5: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 11th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Tournament for S.C. Alzheimer's Chapter, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $100 per player, contact nanette@thomasmasi.com or call 843-345-8942.

Aces

Dave Marciniak, July 20, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 16, 125 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Warren Stannard, Jerry Yaeger, Charlie Dunn.

Wynn Hardy, July 22, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 11, 110 yards, 13-wood. Witnesses: Chris Murphy, Connor Heyboer.

George Arlet, July 23, Cougar Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 6, 144 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Steve Layton, Joe Arlet, Joe Shirley.

Josh Sapolich, July 27, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 158 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mark Hoover, John Kim.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.