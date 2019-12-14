It's half the size of the Volvo Car Open and has a purse that is less than one third as large as the Volvo Car Open's. Yet, the Monterrey Open stop on the WTA Tour has been an early April thorn in the side of the Daniel Island tournament in recent years.
Perhaps, it was the warmer climate of the western Gulf of Mexico where Mexico's most modern city is located. Whatever the reason, Monterrey's hard courts have been able to hold their own with the oldest and largest women's only tournament in North America the week before their journey to Europe's red clay.
But no more.
More of the top players will use the green clay of next spring's VCO to transition from the hard courts to the red clay of Budapest to compete in the Fed Cup right after the VCO.
The Monterrey Open has leaped forward an entire month for a date prior to the mega tournaments in the desert of Indian Wells, Calif., and humid heat of Miami. The International Level tournament in Bogota, Colombia, now has the April 6 slot opposite the Premier Level VCO, while Monterrey's tournament is set to start March 2 in 2020.
"I'm not worried about Bogota," Volvo Car Open tournament director Bob Moran said Saturday morning. "We've already got their (2019) champion . . . (18-year-old) Amanda Anisimova."
Moran couldn't be much happier this holiday season about his tournament's early entry list.
The Monterrey change already appears to be having a positive impact on the player field for next spring's VCO. "It definitely helped," Moran said. "The field is great.
"We had to be more aggressive. We are still working on it. We hope to have another (entry announcement) before Christmas. There are two or three more (superstars) that we would like to get."
Santa Claus hasn't come down the chimney yet, but reigning French Open and Wimbledon champions Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep already have entered the 2020 VCO. Barty also is currently the No. 1 player in the world, and fresh from winning women's tennis' biggest prize of $4.42 million at the WTA Tour's year-end championships.
"We are really happy to get Barty, and Halep has never played here before," Moran said.
Top 10 players Belinda Bencic and Kiki Bertens also are already entered, along with Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza. The sparks should start flying on Daniel Island as early as the round of 16, or at least the quarterfinals.
Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Muguruza battled it out last April in Monterrey as multi-Grand Slam winners Muguruza and Azarenka met in a final worthy of Grand Slam billing.
Of course, the 2019 Volvo Car Open had a dandy final of its own between old friends Stephens and Keys as Keys reversed her 2017 U.S. Open final loss to Stephens.
All that's missing now are two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, 2019 WTA Tour year-end runner-up Elena Svitolina, reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu and, of course, Serena Williams, and maybe Coco Gauff. There's still time for these superstars to join the fun on Daniel Island.
Of course, things could change before VCO week arrives. "It all depends on how players play at the beginning of the season. Miami (Open) will always have an effect on us," Moran said.
Moran just returned from Tampa, Fla., where a new "two-week testing signup cutoff" for the VCO was confirmed by the WTA Tour's tournament council.
"It's been a six-week cutoff before the tournament, but players can now make their decision two weeks out," Moran said. "We are the only event doing that."
NOTE: The 12th annual Holiday Classic adult tournament got under way at midday on Saturday after being pushed back by inclement weather. More than 200 players are participating in the event at LTP Daniel Island (the old Family Circle Tennis Center). The tournament has raised approximately $200,000 over the years for charity, according to Moran.
ORANGE BOWL RESULTS
A year ago, Emma Navarro was a singles semifinalist and doubles quarterfinalist in the girls 18 ITF Grade A Orange Bowl International as she started her drive to a No. 4 world's junior ranking in her final year of junior competition. Navarro now has moved on to the ITF pro circuit as she awaits a college career at the University of Virginia starting next fall.
Charleston's new array of super juniors hasn't yet been able to successfully step up to the next level where players such as Coco Gauff, Caty McNally and Whitney Osuigwe roamed the last couple of years with Navarro.
Allie Gretkowski made it into the girls 18 Orange Bowl in doubles (with fast-rising just-turned 15-year-old Reese Brantmeir of Wisconsin) before being eliminated by the No. 3 seeds in the first round. Gretkowski also advanced to the final round of singles qualifying. Of course, at 16 years old, Gretkowski still has two more years to make her mark.
Left-handed Sophie Williams made it to the second round of qualifying and Lara Schneider lost in the first round of qualifying for the girls 18 Orange Bowl. Williams is only 15 years old, while Florida State-bound Schneider is 17.
Emma Charney and Whitney Pate played in the main draw first round of the girls 16 Orange Bowl, while Alice Otis made the second round of qualifying. Charney and Pate both made it to the quarterfinals in doubles, playing with different partners, while Otis made the second round in doubles.
Michael Ross advanced to the second round of the boys 16 singles main draw, while William Baly lost in the first round of qualifying.
Qualifying for the 12s and 14s USTA national Orange Bowl started this weekend in Coral Gables, Fla.
CHARNEYS STILL NO. 1
In the latest USTA rankings, the Charney sisters, Emma and Piper, are still tops in the South in girls 16 and 14, respectively. Emma also is second in girls 18. Gretkowsi is fourth in 16s and 18s, and Pate is No. 8 in girls 16s.
Among the boys, Coy Simon is No. 1 in 18s in the South, while in 16s Mitchell Deames (2), Ian Rasheed (4) and Michael Ross (7) are top 10 players. Carson Baker is No. 2 in boys 14 and Otto Sewell is No. 6.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com