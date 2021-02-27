Tough day for local teams in high school basketball playoffs

Saturday was a tough day for area high school basketball teams in the state playoffs as five local squads went down in defeat.
Three of the losses came in the SCISA state championship games, played at the Sumter Civic Center.
Porter-Gaud, seeking a fourth boys Class AAA state title in six years, lost in the championship game to Trinity Collegiate 63-54. The Cyclones end their shortened season with a 10-1 record.
“We dug that early hole and fought hard and from behind all night,” Porter-Gaud coach John Pearson said. “We had a good basketball team, but Trinity also had a good team. We just came up a little short tonight.”
Seniors Denham Wojcik and Mason Grant led the Cyclones in scoring with 19 and 16 points, respectively. But the Cyclones fell behind 11-1 early in the first quarter and trailed 20-6 by the end of the period.
After trimming the lead to 22-16, Porter-Gaud allowed six straight points to end the quarter and trailed 28-16 at the half.
Each time Porter-Gaud made a short scoring run to draw closer, Trinity Collegiate had an answer. The lead grew to 47-33 by the end of the third quarter. Porter-Gaud twice got within six points late in the game but could never close to within one score.
Northwood Academy’s girls team fell to Cardinal Newman in the SCISA Class AAA championship game 53-43. The Charger finished the season with a 14-6 record.
“Too many turnovers and missed free throws, things you cannot do against a great team,” Northwood coach Ginnell Curtis said. “We played hard, but we didn’t play our best today. It’s disappointing for sure, but I am proud of my girls.”
Northwood was only 13 of 26 from the free throw line for the game. Alayah Birch scored 12 points and Amiyah Ferguson added 11 for the Chargers.
Cardinal Newman won its third consecutive state championship.
Palmetto Christian came up short in its bid for a AA girls state title, losing to Hilton Head Christian 48-32. Hilton Head Christian won a third consecutive state championship.
Palmetto Christian finishes the season at 17-5. The Eagles were led by freshman Yannah Seaberry, who scored a game-high 18 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
The Eagles were tied at 13 with five minutes to play in the second quarter, but foul trouble became an issue. Trailing 29-21 heading into the third quarter, Palmetto Christian managed only two points in the third period and trailed by 18 after three quarters.
The Philip Simmons girls team played in the SCHSL Class AA Lower State finals on Saturday, but came away with a 51-40 loss to Silver Bluff.
Baptist Hill suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Scott’s Branch 67-63 in the Class A Lower State finals at Cane Bay High School.
Four local teams remain in the playoff chase. Wando’s girls will play for the Lower State championship in Class AAAAA, facing Sumter on Monday night at Lake Marion High School.
Bishop England’s girls will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson for the Class AAA Lower State championship at Cane Bay on Monday night, while the Woodland boys team will play Wade Hampton in the Class AA Lower State championship at Colleton County High.
The Military Magnet girls will play Estill in the Class A Lower State championship game on Tuesday night.