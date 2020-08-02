Top young golfers to play in Beth Daniel Junior Azalea at Country Club of Charleston

Junior golfers from six states have committed to play in the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea later this month at the Country Club of Charleston.

The event, scheduled for Aug. 11-13, is open to boys and girls ages 13-18.

The tournament is named for World Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel, a Charleston native who competed in the Junior Azalea and who continues to support the event.

Last year's tournament winners were Zachary Reuland of Rock Hill and Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. Reuland is now playing for the College of Charleston. Schuster, who has committed to play for Clemson, will return to defend her title.

Among the boys who will be competing are Waymon Thomas of Mount Pleasant and William Jennings of Greenville, who finished 1-2 in the American Junior Golf Association Taylormade TP5 All-Star tournament played at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, Ga. Thomas shot 71-67-65–203, making eight birdies in the final round and 17 for the 54-hole tournament, to beat Jennings by one stroke. Jennings made 13 birdies in the tournament.

Future CofC golfer Zachary Reuland, Clemson-bound Katherine Schuster win Beth Daniel Junior Azalea Two golfers who will play collegiately in South Carolina won their respective divisions Thursday in the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea at the Count…

Jennings won the Carolinas Junior Boys' Championship on Thursday at Florence Country Club. He defeated Gene Zeigler of Florence, another Junior Azalea contestant, in a two-hole playoff after they tied at 8-under-par 202 in the 54-hole tournament.

Zach Adams of Charleston and Luke Walmet of Mount Pleasant were part of a four-way tie for eighth in the Carolinas Junior at 1-under. Both are entered in the Junior Azalea.

SCC Men's Club Championship

Cory Deering shot 66-65—131 and beat Jack Ellis by two shots to win the Summerville Country Club Club Championship. Christian Woods finished third at 137. Jeff Haselden won the President's Cup (low net), followed by David Bordiuk and Jeff Winningham.

Other flight winners included: Flight 2: Andy Balao, 150; Gary Hartmann, 151; Jeff Haselden, 153. Flight 3: Andrew White, 160; Wayne Mizell, 163; Marc Horne, 168. Yellow: Randy Henderson, 163; Barry Connor, 164; David Terry, 164.

Mount Pleasant Charity Open

The eighth annual Mount Pleasant Charity Open golf tournament, benefiting the Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation, will be played Aug. 7-9 at Patriots Point Links. The entry fee is $225 per player, and the event is open to both professionals and amateurs. Register by calling 843-881-0042 or email general manager Brad Parker (bparker@patriotspointlinks.com).

Coastal Center golf tournament

The ninth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament will be played Aug. 22 at Summerville Country Club. The event supports special needs residents of the Coastal Center in Summerville, The entry fee for the captain's choice event is $75 per player or $300 per team. Contact Richard at 843-312-422 or email 1994johnson@homesc.com.

Summerville Swing for Success

The Summerville Mayor's Committee for the Employment of People with Disabilities will hold its 22nd annual Swing for Success tournament Oct. 9 at Summerville Country Club. Proceeds go to scholarships for local students with disabilities to go to college. Visit summervillemayorscommittee.com.

Holliday accepting entries

The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is now accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. Age groups for boys are: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18. The girls' division age groups are: 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.

Aces

Dave Dessner, July 22, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 185 yards, 4-hybrid. Witness: Fili Hernandez.

Gene Kizer Sr., July 24, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 111 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: George Brew, Bobby Thigpen.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.