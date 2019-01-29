COLUMBIA — A sold-out Colonial Life Arena with the student section full early, and on its feet for the duration? Chris Silva with 10 points and no fouls in the first 12 minutes?
Ask South Carolina for its recipe to knock off No. 1 Tennessee Tuesday and it would have listed those ingredients first and second, if not first and first. The Gamecocks got every bit of them.
The Volunteers were just too much. Even without Jordan Bowden, top-ranked UT had enough to race past USC 92-70.
“We tried. They’re too physical. They’re just too physical for us,” coach Frank Martin said. “They’re relentless at making the right play, on offense and defense.”
Every USC bucket was matched by a flash of orange to the other basket, Tennessee (19-1, 7-0 SEC) often with the ball at midcourt before four USC defenders knew what was happening. The Gamecocks (10-10, 5-2) mostly turned it over when they tried to counter, gifting Tennessee 16 points off nine turnovers in the first 13 minutes.
Silva was marvelous with 28 points, 22 in the first half, but National Player of the Year candidate Grant Williams scored 23, Admiral Schofield had 24 and guard Jordan Bone ruthlessly slashed USC’s half-court defense. Bone (19 points) gave the Vols the early edge and never backed off.
As expected from a Martin team, the Gamecocks never stopped fighting, and cut the deficit to two points with 13 minutes to play. Tennessee scored the next five points, including a play where three players combined for two interior passes, then a kick-out to Bone, who swished a 3-pointer.
“I gave everything I had in the first half, and still had the energy,” Silva said. “They did what we expected them to do, double the post, but I guess I didn’t do a very good job being available and asking for the ball in the second half.”
“Chris was in a street fight all by himself,” Martin corrected. “No one helped him.”
Trending up
* Silva knew he had to stay on the court and he did so, playing aggressive but wisely. He knew it would be a no-win situation if he tried to get too physical with Williams and stayed within what he knew he could do.
He was the reason the Gamecocks were close for 30 minutes.
* Tre Campbell continues to flourish, looking more decisive with a nice 3-point stroke. He scored 14 with three from long range, and converted three free throws after he was fouled on another 3.
Trending down
* Evan Hinson is experienced, knows what Martin wants to do and is a big body. But the Gamecocks lose so much when he’s on the court it’s like playing four on five.
He has mostly become an exclusive 3-point shooter, which while he made one on Tuesday, it was his first in eight games. His failure to get out on Tennessee’s 3-point shooters gave them two open looks, and they canned both of them in the critical run.
Problem is, there’s simply not a better option due to USC’s lack of depth.
* Campbell swished three free throws to make it a 60-58 game with 13 minutes to play.
Tennessee out-scored the Gamecocks 32-12 the rest of the way. The Gamecocks made one of their final 10 shots and didn’t score for the last 3:51.
* Lawson scored nine points but was 4-of-13 from the field. Keyshawn Bryant had no points and three fouls.
Both have been instrumental to USC’s hot start in SEC play but both are also starting to figure out how hard it is to play a full season as a freshman.
“I just got to stay consistent and pick it up each game, read my defender better,” Lawson said.
Each had bad turnovers in the final minute of the Oklahoma State loss and while Tennessee didn’t win because of freshman mistakes, the pair were suckered into some avoidable fouls.
* Gamecocks haven’t faced a team as fast as Tennessee but looked woefully unprepared for the Vols’ transition. Inbound passes were past half-court much of the first half, leading to easy buckets.
“We let them play downhill. We’d score and our bigs would get out-run down the floor going the other way,” Martin said. “Got to put your feet in the ground and dig in and fight. We never did that with Jordan Bone.”
Move over, Garth
USC’s Luke Berryhill is in a battle with Wes Clarke to be the Gamecocks’ No. 2 catcher this year. If that doesn’t work, he can do Open Mic Night in Five Points.
His rendition of “Friends in Low Places” during a halftime karaoke contest earned a standing ovation.
Coming up
The Gamecocks are at Georgia on Saturday.