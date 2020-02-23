Top-ranked Gamecocks have championship opportunity at No. 14 Kentucky

COLUMBIA — Her reaction seemed genuine.
“Sunday, we win a championship?,” queried Ty Harris. “We win it outright?”
Yes and no. If No. 1 South Carolina beats No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday, the Gamecocks win the SEC regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. But Mississippi State, two games behind USC in the standings, could still win the title even if USC beats the Wildcats.
It’s that time of year where the SEC’s rule on the situation is recycled. The league only recognizes ties in the standings for tournament seeding, so if two or more teams have the same SEC records at the end of the year, they are each credited as regular-season champion.
There is no “sharing.” The prefix “co-” is not attached to “champion” on any banner. A hacksaw is not taken to the trophy and each school that wins it gets a piece.
A champion is a champion, whether it’s alone on top of the standings or paying rent with several others. The tie only comes into play for the tournament.
So if the Gamecocks beat Kentucky, they would be the champs and the No. 1 seed. If they go on to beat Florida or Texas A&M next week, nobody but the Gamecocks will be champions.
That said …
“Nobody really likes to share. We’re going to treat it as an only child,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “We want it all.”
USC knows what Sunday means. Associate head coach Lisa Boyer has been tracking the standings on a whiteboard in the locker room for a while.
“She’s changing numbers as we go along,” Staley said. “It’s something that we want to do, obviously, and we’re close to it.”
When Harris was surprised and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan quizzically looked around at apparently learning Sunday could be the coronation, it expressed the team’s thought.
Still a lot of work to do.
“Then we’re not worried about that,” Harris said. “We’re just worried about winning and seeing what happens then.”
USC won four straight regular-season championships from 2014-17, the last when Harris and Herbert Harrigan were freshmen. They’ve been in this spot before.
It’s simple to instruct the freshmen on how to handle it. This one is just one ring.
Many others await.