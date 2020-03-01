Top-ranked Gamecocks finish perfect SEC season with win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA — Sad Kiki accepted her senior gifts.
Mad Kiki won the game.
South Carolina forward Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan scored 15 of the No. 1 Gamecocks’ first 17 points and finished with 20 in a 60-52 win over No. 12 Texas A&M Sunday, leading USC to a perfect SEC season. The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) posted their second undefeated conference season in five years and will roll into next week’s SEC tournament looking to cement the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament.
They can thank Herbert Harrigan, the willowy forward whose all-star temper earned her the nickname “Mad Kiki” and the game that produced a budding all-SEC season. USC handily beat the Aggies (22-7, 10-6) but were anything but pretty doing it; after 30 games with a freshman-stocked lineup, the Gamecocks were worn out on Sunday.
Herbert Harrigan and fellow senior Ty Harris overcame it as best they could, but it was Herbert Harrigan who staked the Gamecocks to a lead they never let go. In tears before the game, as she stood with her family flanked by her framed jersey and a bouquet of roses, Herbert Harrigan shed that emotion to once again harness her fans’ favorite side.
A complete story will be posted shortly.