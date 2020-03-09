Top-ranked Gamecocks believe team-first approach can take them to Final Four

COLUMBIA — Aliyah Boston snatched the rebound and was immediately looking for the outlet, knowing Ty Harris would be there. She passed to Harris running on the right side, whereupon Harris spied Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with a step on two defenders.

She threw the ball on target but Herbert Harrigan realized she had too much momentum to hit the layup, so she pulled up and passed to Zia Cooke on the block. As a defender jumped out to guard Cooke, Cooke saw Brea Beal, trailing the entire time, dart to the other side of the lane.

Bounce pass. Layup.

Unselfish and unstoppable.

“Things we aren't good at, we make up for,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “Overall we have great leaders, great talent. They seem to just have gelled all season long.”

No argument there. The top-ranked Gamecocks stormed through the SEC, winning all 19 league games they played, and plays like that one in the SEC tournament final Sunday show why.

That was one of many big plays that buried a strong Mississippi State team in an avalanche from the opening tip. All five Gamecocks on the court touched the ball on the play that went 94 feet and required just six seconds for USC to score.

It’s hard to truly have an egoless basketball team, especially one that starts three McDonald’s All-Americans and two seniors that won a national championship as freshmen. Everybody wants the ball. Everybody wants to be on ESPN.

The accolades are nice but the Gamecocks' goal all season has been to be where they are now, on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament as the best team in the country and with an eye on New Orleans and the Final Four.

“If you need to talk to Ty or Kiki, they always have their door open. They push everybody to the limit,” junior Lele Grissett said. “They don't want nothing but greatness from you.”

Both were on last year's team that had talent but too many conflicting attitudes. It was easy to vow to change it this year, but welcoming in so many newcomers meant nothing was guaranteed.

Boston, who will receive several National Freshman of the Year awards in the near future to match her SEC Freshman prize, is the team’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder. The offense should and does move through her.

Against Mississippi State, she was asked to score three times. Everything else was working, with Herbert Harrigan sweeping to the basket and Brea Beal collecting putbacks, so there was no need for Boston to be dominant.

She didn’t care. Neither did Herbert Harrigan, who patiently and often proudly talked about her offseason, where she was so confused and unhappy that she nearly transferred, only to realize that there was no better place for her than where she already was.

She took the team’s scoring lead last weekend, was named tournament MVP and keeps adding legions of Mad Kiki fans to her growing fan club.

“Sometimes kids, they don't operate on faith. They operate on the known, the tangible thing that is in front of them,” Staley said. “It's our job to paint that picture of what it should look like, her commitment to herself. This team allows her to be the MVP of this tournament. And that's huge.”

There was the thought after the dismantling of MSU that USC might not be able to replicate it when it really counts. The Gamecocks surely didn’t want to, but they could have lost last weekend and it wouldn’t have mattered.

Now they’re in the phase of the season where the next loss is the last loss. But there was no concern afterward.

“It's that type of team where we had very little practice and we just talked about things. They can see it,” Staley said. “When you have a team like that that can visualize it and see it without having to have a hundred reps and a lot of prep time, that's probably the difference-maker in teams of our past and this present team.”

What they see is another championship.