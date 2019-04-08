SUMTER — If Ja Morant was that good, how did he not play at South Carolina or Clemson?
Same reason he didn’t play at Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Michigan State or any other college basketball powerhouse.
Nobody knew who he was.
Not until he showed up on Murray State highlight films early this season and was posterizing dudes with made-for-YouTube slam dunks.
“I’m getting a lot of attention now, everybody really knows me,” Morant said on Monday, when he returned to Crestwood High for a ceremony honoring him. “It’s not only good for me and Zion (Williamson), it’s good for the state of South Carolina. It puts South Carolina on the map, and we have the opportunity to do that, possibly going one and two in the draft.”
As usual, when a South Carolina native becomes a basketball star at a school not named South Carolina or Clemson, curiosity becomes wonder, which becomes blame, which becomes attacks. Particularly in the Gamecocks’ case, when they have missed the postseason the past two years after reaching the 2017 Final Four, they incredulously ask how a talent like Morant one hour from Colonial Life Arena was “discovered” nearly 10 hours away in Murray, Ky.
As usual, the facts are lost in a sea of anger.
The Gamecocks were the only Power-5 conference school to offer Morant. Frank Martin wasn’t the first coach to offer him a scholarship, but he offered a month after Murray did, when he saw enough of Morant that he would be a great player.
Did he see the likely top-5 NBA draft pick that Morant turned into? No.
Nobody did.
“He was on that AAU team with Devontae Shuler (from Irmo, now at Mississippi) and Zion Williamson (from Spartanburg, National Player of the Year at Duke) and no one really paid attention to him because he was kind of that forgotten guy that just made all kinds of plays,” Martin said in January. “I would have loved to coach him. He would have been a star here. But it wasn’t meant to be.”
Clemson escapes some of the criticism because it didn’t have a scholarship to offer at the time (although seeing what Morant became, it’s hard not to think the Tigers would have shuffled some papers to replace someone they brought in instead). But USC was ready to take him, ready for him to visit (officially, after offering him on a one-day unofficial trip in August 2016) and ready to make him a Gamecock.
Morant never took that visit. He visited Murray State first and committed on the spot. As Martin said, it’s recruiting.
“Basically the same place where I came from, a small town where everybody’s big on family, where everybody’s tight together. That’s one reason, and I felt like it fit my playing style,” Morant said. “Murray State, soon as I stepped foot on campus, stood out to me, and I felt that’s where I needed to be. I made that choice, and it ended up paying off.”
Even in his 2017-18 freshman season, Morant was a good, solid player for an Ohio Valley Conference team. He averaged nearly 13 points a game, but his skills at point guard were amazing, where he piled up 201 assists.
It wasn’t until this year that Morant became Ja Morant, South Carolina Native About To Be An NBA Star Who Didn’t Play For A Home-State School. The dunks he threw down while doubling his scoring and assists propelled his name into consciousness and Murray State into the NCAA Tournament, where he recorded the first tournament triple-double in seven years in an upset of Marquette.
In the Crestwood gym where he was a three-time all-state pick and finished as the Knights’ career leading scorer, Morant thanked the community that helped him get there. The small arena was nearly packed with family, friends and well-wishers for a player who will head from small-town South Carolina to the NBA.
It’s not the first time it’s happened. In 1993, a great player from Dalzell (and the now-defunct Hillcrest High) knew that USC was going through a coaching change and had heard of the NCAA sniffing around Clemson basketball. Ray Allen went to Connecticut and embarked on a Naismith Hall of Fame career in the NBA.
Allen was a known commodity. Morant wasn’t. But there were no cracks at the big boys for letting him get away Monday.
He could have been at USC or Clemson or anywhere else had he chosen to, but he chose Murray State. He felt it was the best decision, and the riches coming his way prove it was.