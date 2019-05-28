Spring football practices are complete and Lowcountry high school players will spend the next eight weeks in the weight room and competing in 7-on-7 passing leagues.
It’s never too early to talk high school football and the best place to start the conversation is by taking a look at the top returning quarterbacks.
Quarterback should be a position of strength this fall as several seniors will be candidates for postseason all-star games. Here’s a look at the top five returning signal-callers in the Lowcountry.
Matthew Duncan, Ashley Ridge
Duncan has been taking varsity snaps under center since his freshman year. He already has verbally committed to Temple after weighing numerous offers over the spring.
The 6-2 left-handed thrower passed for 2,412 yards and 14 touchdowns last season in an offense that also included 1,000-yard rusher Nick Cunningham. Duncan is closing in on 6,000 career passing yards and has played in 30 varsity games entering his senior year.
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester
Sabb stepped in nicely as a replacement for Dakereon Joyner, who was a freshman at South Carolina last season. Sabb accounted for nearly 2,000 total yards, mixing in his running ability with an improving passing attack. Sabb is set for a big year in 2019 with a host of talented skill position players returning around him.
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud
Nistad led the area in passing yards with 2,629 last year at Porter-Gaud. He is now back where he originally started his prep career at James Island. Nistad moved back to James Island when Porter-Gaud head coach Rick Reetz was hired at James Island as the offensive coordinator.
Nistad attempted 362 passes in Reetz’s offense last fall so look for the football to be flying around with regularity at James Island.
Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate
Conney is one of the state’s blossoming quarterbacks. A 6-4 passer with good touch and a big arm, Cooney shared time last season before taking over down the stretch as the full-time starter. He finished with just under 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Those numbers should increase dramatically in Chad Grier’s offense. Cooney topped 300 passing yards in his team’s spring game.
Emmanuel Mukuamu, Goose Creek
Mukuamu is an intriguing prospect with a great upside. He settled in late as the Gators’ quarterback last season, passing for nearly 1,000 yards. The 6-2 senior could be a serious threat this fall as the Gators look to open up the offense more under second-year coach Jason Winstead.
All-Star softball
Rosters for the North-South All-Star Softball games have been released. The games will take place at USC Aiken on June 19-20 with two games each day. The teams are split into AAAA/AAA North and South, and AAAAA/AA/A North and South.
Hanahan’s Ashlyn Cribb will play for the AAAA/AAA South all-star team. Selected for the AAAAA/AA/A South all-star team are Sarah Barnhill of Summerville; Cane Bay’s Mallena Wright; Katie Freeman of Ashley Ridge; Berkeley’s Haylee Wilkerson and Brooklyn Stueness; Bricelin Balcer of Fort Dorchester; and Mollie Carter of Charleston Math & Science.
Wishart signs with Newberry
Cane Bay senior midfielder Ryder Wishart has signed to play soccer at Newberry College. Wishart, who also kicked for the football team in the fall, scored 15 goals with 11 assists in 2019.