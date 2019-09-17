It happens every year when the South Carolina Shrine Bowl all-star team roster is announced.

Surely, the 44 high school football players selected to the team are deserving in their own right, but that doesn’t mean fans, coaches and media won’t speculate on talented players left off the roster.

In many cases, the top remaining players will be chosen to play in the North-South all-star game, so those seniors will get their opportunity to shine on the big stage in December.

Only two players from the Lowcountry were selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, which pits the top seniors from South Carolina against their counterparts from North Carolina. Summerville offensive lineman Adam McKanna and Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryle Ware will suit up in the Dec. 21 game at Wofford College.

Tracking the last five years of area selections, the Lowcountry had six players chosen for the 2014 game and six again in 2015. Four players were picked in 2016 and five were selected in 2017. Two players were picked last year.

So, for fun and fodder, we take a look at the top 10 players in the area that were overlooked this year.

Topping the list is Woodland receiver Lavel Davis, a 6-6 Virginia commitment. His teammate, cornerback K’ron Ferrell, is an Appalachian State commitment.

Fort Dorchester is the most talented team in the area and clearly had several players worthy of selection, led by defensive tackle Brandon Johnson and defensive end Emmanuel Johnson, both receiving Division I college offers.

Fort Dorchester receiver and return specialist Qway Simmons is one of the most electrifying players in the Lowcountry, and defensive back Jyheim Wilson is among the top performers in the secondary.

Summerville linebacker Luke Taylor is another top performer in the area, along with Oceanside Collegiate running back Keegan Williams and lineman Miles Castain. Wando defensive back Will Pickren would have been a worthy selection as well.

To be clear and fair, the selection of this year’s team came earlier than ever before. Normally the coaching staff has until October to select the team. With only a few weeks of 2019 game film, the staff had to rely heavily on spring and summer combines. More so this year than ever before, failure to attend the combines could have hurt players chances.

Lowcountry Top 10 football rankings

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Berkeley

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Timberland

5. First Baptist

6. Summerville

7. Woodland

8. Cane Bay

9. Bishop England

10. Goose Creek