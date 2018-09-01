Andrew Booth, Archer High School.

Archer's Andrew Booth gets tackled by Milton's Syaire Waters during a game in the Corky Kell Classic at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta. (David McGregor/Gwinnett Daily Post)

Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., is considered one of the top teams in Georgia this season.

They’ll get no argument from Spartanburg High School football Chris Miller after getting trounced 51-17 Friday night at home.

Archer has two defensive backs – Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Booth – who have both verbally committed to play Clemson next season.

Andrew Booth II, Archer High School

Archer High School's Andrew Booth. (Kyle Hess/Gwinnett Daily Post)

Booth, a four-start cornerback, had five tackles and also saw action at wide receiver, while Phillips finished with six tackles in the victory.

Naples (Fla.) High School running back and Clemson commit Chez Melusi had another big night, rushing for a season-high 228 yards and one touchdown in 26-17 loss to Miami-Palmetto.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ngata, a four-star wide receiver that committed to the Tigers, had two TD receptions, including a 65-yard snap in Folsom High School’s 41-0 win over Antelope High School.

Here’s a Ngata TD catch from last week.

Future South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski, of Lutheran High School, in Orange, Calif., was at it again Friday night.

In three quarters of action, the 2019 Gamecocks commit, threw for three touchdown passes in Lutheran’s 42-17 romp over Vista Murrieta High School.

This was one week after he completed 23 of 27 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns and added a short TD run in a 45-28 loss to Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.).

So far this season, Hilinski has thrown for eight TD passes.

Here’s one of his three TD passes tonight.

Linebacker Jahmar Brown, a three-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquines, had this scoop and score last week.

Reach Andrew Miller at 843-937-5599. Follow him on Twitter @APMILLER_PandC

