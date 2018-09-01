Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., is considered one of the top teams in Georgia this season.
They’ll get no argument from Spartanburg High School football Chris Miller after getting trounced 51-17 Friday night at home.
Archer has two defensive backs – Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Booth – who have both verbally committed to play Clemson next season.
Booth, a four-start cornerback, had five tackles and also saw action at wide receiver, while Phillips finished with six tackles in the victory.
Naples (Fla.) High School running back and Clemson commit Chez Melusi had another big night, rushing for a season-high 228 yards and one touchdown in 26-17 loss to Miami-Palmetto.
Meanwhile, Joseph Ngata, a four-star wide receiver that committed to the Tigers, had two TD receptions, including a 65-yard snap in Folsom High School’s 41-0 win over Antelope High School.
Here’s a Ngata TD catch from last week.
Four catches but only one touchdown on the play by future Clemson Tiger Joe Ngata 🤹🏾♂️ @josephngata pic.twitter.com/YYBYLS7rHU— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) August 27, 2018
Future South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski, of Lutheran High School, in Orange, Calif., was at it again Friday night.
In three quarters of action, the 2019 Gamecocks commit, threw for three touchdown passes in Lutheran’s 42-17 romp over Vista Murrieta High School.
This was one week after he completed 23 of 27 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns and added a short TD run in a 45-28 loss to Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.).
So far this season, Hilinski has thrown for eight TD passes.
Here’s one of his three TD passes tonight.
Deja vu! OLu touchdown! @ryan_hilinski to @Ford_Kyle6 🔴⛈ Score: OLu 42 Vista 10. Q3 3:24 pic.twitter.com/uHpTITMAHs— OLu Football (@OLuFootball) September 1, 2018
Linebacker Jahmar Brown, a three-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquines, had this scoop and score last week.
St. Thomas Aquinas grabs the first touchdown of the game after a strip and score by Jahmar Brown! 💪— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) August 26, 2018
They lead 10-0 early in the 2nd quarter. #GEICOKickoff pic.twitter.com/4hNQTP9s8x