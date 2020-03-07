Top 10 College of Charleston basketball players: Is Grant Riller the greatest?

The G.O.A.T.
It’s an acronym for Greatest Of All Time.
Few would argue that College of Charleston senior Grant Riller is one of the greatest scorers in program history with more than 2,400 career points.
But is the Orlando, Fla., native the greatest player in College of Charleston men's basketball history?
The Cougars will need the Orlando, Fla., native to be the G.O.A.T. during this weekend’s Colonial Athletic Association Tournament at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The fourth-seeded Cougars open the tournament Sunday against No. 5 seed Delaware at 2:30 p.m.
Riller is the latest in a string of elite players who have led the College of Charleston basketball team through its years as members of the NAIA and NCAA.
So where does Riller rank on the Cougars' all-time list?
Here's The Post and Courier's list of the top 10 players in program history.
1. Anthony Johnson
Hometown: Charleston.
Years at CofC: 1993-97.
Position: Guard.
Height: 6-4.
Statistics: Anthony “AJ” Johnson finished his career with fewer than 1,000 points, but is the program’s all-time assist leader with 520.
Why Johnson Made the List: Johnson was one of the few players at the collegiate level that could dominate a game while taking fewer than 10 shots. Johnson was an elite player on both ends of the floor and controlled the tempo for John Kresse’s most successful teams. The Cougars were 101-17 during Johnson’s tenure with the team with four TAAC championships, two NIT and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Johnson was the school’s first NBA Draft pick when he was selected 40th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 1997. He played 13 seasons in the NBA and had more than 100 career NBA playoff games.
What they say about Johnson: “Anthony was a complete basketball player. A great leader, a great distributor of the basketball who could also score when he was called upon. He was like having another coach on the floor. Anthony was also a great defender and often times guarded the other team’s best offensive player.” – former College of Charleston coach John Kresse.
2. Drew Goudelock
Hometown: Stone Mountain, Ga.
Years at CofC: 2007-11.
Position: Guard.
Height: 6-2.
Statistics: Andrew Goudelock finished his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,571 career points. As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points a game, which was fourth nationally.
Why Goudelock Made the List: Goudelock had unbelievable range on his jump shot, but he wasn’t just a shooter. He had a solid mid-range game and could create his own shot when needed. Goudelock was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The late Kobe Bryant nicknamed him “Mini Mamba”. Goudelock played for the Houston Rockets in 2016 and has had a hugely successful professional career overseas.
What they say about Goudelock: “Andrew Goudelock was just an incredible scorer. He was one of the greatest shooters I’ve coached. He could go out and get 40 points on anybody. I kept telling the NBA scouts not to worry about what position he plays, just put him on the damn floor and let him shoot.” – former CofC coach Bobby Cremins.
3. Grant Riller
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Years at CofC: 2016-20.
Position: Guard.
Height: 6-3.
Statistics: With at least one game left in his collegiate career, Riller will most likely finish as the school’s second all-time leading scorer with more than 2,400 points. Riller is the third leading scorer in CAA history and third in career scoring among active NCAA players.
Why Riller Made the List: Few players in College of Charleston history have been as efficient offensively as Riller. Quick, athletic with soft hands around the rim, Riller has few weaknesses in his game. Riller helped lead the Cougars to NIT and NCAA Tournament appearances.
What they say about Riller: “That dude (Riller) can beat anyone in the country off the dribble if you let him get downhill. He can go out and drop 30 points anytime he wants because he can score at all three levels. I watched him scored 31 points on us last season (2018-19) and it wasn’t a lot of fun.” - UNC Wilmington interim coach Rob Burke.
No. 4 Ken “Gus” Gustafson
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Years at CofC: 1971-75
Position: Center
Height: 6-8
Statistics: Gustafson finished his career as College of Charleston’s career leader in points (2,135) and rebounds (1,484). Gustafson’s career scoring mark stood for 36 years until Goudelock and Riller surpassed him. For his career, he averaged 20.7 points and 14.4 rebounds a game for his career.
Why Gustafson Made the List: A left-handed shooter, Gustafson was a multi-skilled big man who had excellent quickness and moves in the post. Gustafson was a double-double machine, finishing his career as the only player College of Charleston history to score more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. He played professional basketball in France.
What they say about Gustafson: “Gus was a scoring machine and one of the quickest post players I’ve ever played with. Offensively, I don’t think there has been a big man as good as Gus at the College." - former College of Charleston guard Sam Meade.
No. 5 Jarrell Brantley
Hometown: Columbia
Years at CofC: 2015-19
Position: Forward
Height: 6-7
Statistics: Brantley is just one of two players to finish his career with more than 1,900 points and 900 career rebounds. Brantley is fourth in school history in scoring with 1,914 career points and 967 career rebounds. He also ranks 10th in steals with 150.
Why Brantley Made the List: A match-up nightmare from the first time he stepped on the court as a freshman in 2015, Brantley had the size and strength of a power forward with the skill of a wing player. Brantley became only the third player in the program history to be drafted by the NBA, going in the second round to the Utah Jazz, and made his NBA debut earlier in this season.
What they say about Brantley: “I feel like Jarrell is the best all-around big man the College of Charleston has ever had. He can score from anywhere on the floor, he rebounds, he blocks shots, he handles the ball and is an elite passer.” - former CofC guard Danny Johnson.
6. Joe Chealey
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Years at CofC: 2014-18.
Position: Guard.
Height: 6-4.
Statistics: Joe Chealey finished his career as the school’s sixth all-time leading scorer with 1,827 points. He is also eighth with 397 career assists. He is one of just two players in program history to score more than 1,800 points and have 375 assists.
Why Chealey Made the List: Chealey played huge role in rebuilding the Cougars program. After a 9-24 season his sophomore year, the Cougars went 51-18 over his final two seasons with appearances in the NIT and NCAA Tournament. Chealey’s layup at the buzzer in the CAA Championship game against Northeastern sent the game into overtime where the Cougars eventually won and went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two decades. Chealey is became the third player in program history to play in the NBA when he made his debut last season with Charlotte. He is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
What they say about Chealey: “Joe was one of the most poised players I’ve ever been around. The bigger the moment, the better Joe played. The game seemed to slow down for Joe in those pressure situations. He was a great leader and big reason why we went to the NCAA Tournament.” – CofC guard Grant Riller.
No. 7 Jody Lumpkin
Hometown: Columbia
Years at CofC: 1998-2001
Position: Center
Height: 6-8
Statistics: Despite playing just three seasons for the Cougars, Lumpkin finished his career in the top 20 in scoring (1,269), top 10 in rebounds (710) and was the top shot-blocker (238) in program history.
Why Lumpkin Made the List: After spending his freshman season at Rice, Lumpkin transferred to the College of Charleston in 1997 and quickly earned a reputation as a physical force in the paint for the Cougars. Besides being an elite shot-blocker, Lumpkin was a skilled offensive player. Lumpkin was the 2001 Southern Conference Player of the Year.
What they say about Lumpkin: “Jody was one of the best all-around post players I ever coached. He was a complete player who could score, rebound and defend.” - former College of Charleston coach John Kresse.
No. 8 Thaddeous Delaney
Hometown: Columbia
Years at CofC: 1993-97
Position: Center
Height: 6-8
Statistics: Delaney finished his career eighth in program history in scoring (1,564 points), second in rebounding (1,119) and third in blocked shots (203).
Why Delany Made the List: The signing of Delaney was a huge recruiting coup for the Cougars and helped the program established itself at the NCAA Division I level. Delaney helped lead the Cougars to four straight TAAC titles and a pair of NCAA Tournament bids. Delaney was the 1996 TAAC Player of the Year.
What they say about Delaney: “Other teams were just so scared of Thaddeous. He had that kind of effect on other teams. He was an intimidating force for us.” - former Cougars assistant coach Dwayne Grace.
No. 9 Greg Mack
Hometown: Orangeburg
Years at CofC: 1981-85
Position: Forward
Height: 6-6
Statistics: Mack finished his career with 1,901 points, fifth all-time in program history, and 843 rebounds, which ranks eighth.
Why Mack Made the List: Mack wasn’t a classic low post player, but he did most of his damage in the paint with tremendous quickness and athleticism. Mack could play with his back to the basket or facing it and had a terrific inside-outside game. Mack was a two-time NAIA All-American (1983 and 1985) and led the Cougars to the NAIA National title in 1983.
What they say about Mack: “In the last few minutes of a game, we always put the ball in Greg’s hands because he was a great finisher. He made one big basket after another, especially at the end of games." - former CofC coach John Kresse.
No. 10 Sedric Webber
Hometown: Columbia.
Years at CofC: 1996-99.
Position: Forward.
Height: 6-7.
Statistics: Sedric Webber scored 1,267 points and collected 694 rebounds. He currently ranks 23rd all-time in career scoring and 13th all-time in scoring and rebounding.
Why Webber Made the List: Webber was a winner and helped lead the Cougars to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1997-99. Webber is one of the three players in college basketball history to be named a player of the year in two different conferences – TAAC (1998) & SoCon (1999).
What they say about Webber: "Sedric was one of the most versatile players I ever played with. He had the body of a power forward, but had the skill of a guard. He was a slasher, that had great hands defensively and could guard multiple positions on the floor.” – former CofC teammate Danny Johnson.
Honorable Mention: Marion Busby, Steve Yetman, Dontae Draper, Sam Meade, Steve Johnson, Dwayne Grace.