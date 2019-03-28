Charleston Southern junior guard Christian Keeling has entered the NCAA transfer portal and can become immediately eligible at another school upon his graduation in May.
Keeling, CSU’s leading scorer in all three of his seasons as a Buccaneer, averaged 18.7 points per game while earning first-team all-Big South Conference honors. His 1,666 career points ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Keeling can decide to return to CSU. He also could end up playing overseas and can apply for the NBA draft as he did a year ago.
Head coach Barclay Radebaugh confirmed Keeling’s decision but declined further comment.
CSU had just one senior on the 2018-19 roster and should return 11 of 13 players from a team that won 18 games this season.
The Bucs won won their first-ever postseason tournament game, defeating Florida Atlantic in the first-round of the CollegeInsider.com tournament. The season ended Tuesday with a loss at Hampton.