This time there would not be a dramatic comeback for College of Charleston.
A year ago, the Cougars were able to rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Northeastern, 83-76, in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament at the North Charleston Coliseum. The win secured the Cougars first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.
Trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half Thursday night, the Cougars were unable to make history repeat itself.
Vasa Pusica scored 21 points and had five steals, and Bolden Brace added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northeastern past College of Charleston, 69-60, on Thursday night at historic Matthews Arena in Boston.
It was the third loss in the last four games for the Cougars, who dropped to 14-5 and 3-3 in the CAA. Northeastern, which was picked to win the CAA in the league’s preseason poll, won for the third straight time, improving to 10-8 and 4-2.
The Cougars certainly played well enough defensively, especially in the first half, when the Huskies were limited to just 23 points. The Huskies missed their first 12 3-point attempts.
“We played great basketball defensively in the first half,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “We were doing what we wanted to do, taking them out of their game plan. I thought in the first half we played hard and played with a lot of energy.”
The issue for the Cougars came on the offensive end of the floor, where the Huskies used double-teams in the paint to force the Cougars into a season-high 17 turnovers.
“We knew they were going to do some different things when we threw the ball into the post,” Grant said. “We talked about being patient and getting out of there. They were going to trap us on the dribble, and we just didn’t do a good job of getting the ball out of there for open looks. We talked about making that extra pass and getting the ball to the weak side of the defense. It’s hard to win the game when you have that many turnovers.”
After giving up just 23 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, the Huskies made 11 of their first 12 shots to start the second half. Northeastern used a 15-2 run to open up what had been a tied game at halftime.
“They made some adjustments and made some shots,” Grant said.
The Cougars were able to close to within 63-58 with 1:25 to play on a 3-pointer and a layup from Grant Riller, who led the Cougars with 17 points. But a missed dunk attempt from freshman Jaylen Richard and a missed layup from Jarrell Brantley proved to be crucial in the final moments.
Trending Up
- The Cougars got a lift from their bench as Sam Miller finished with eight points and five rebounds. Despite the missed dunk, Richard gave the Cougars some much needed energy with nine points.
“Both of them did some good things,” Grant said. “We’re trying to develop this team and grow. Sam Miller played his best game of the year and Jaylen gave us a lift and we need those guys to continue to develop so they can help us to reach our potential.”
Trending Down
- Turnovers. The Cougars came into the game as the top team for taking care of the basketball in the CAA. The Cougars averaged just a little more than 10 turnovers a game, but had 17 against the Huskies.
At one point in the first half, the Cougars turned the ball over on five straight possessions.
Brantley and Riller combined for 10 turnovers.
“Both of those guys are usually pretty good with the ball, but give Northeastern some credit, they did a good job of disrupting what we like to do in the post,” Grant said. “All the turnovers we had led to some easy baskets for them.”
- Brantley and Riller have been dynamic most of the season, both averaging around 20 points a game, but were limited to just 18 shots combined.
Grant would like to see both get more touches.
“They did a good job of crowding the paint,” Grant said. “Certainly Jarrell would have had more shots, but he had six turnovers. Northeastern did a good job of making it hard for them to get shots off. I thought Grant did a good job of sharing the ball with his teammates, but we just didn’t make enough shots. We got some open threes and we didn’t knock them down. Grant made the right play, we just got to make those shots.”
Coming up
The Cougars will take on Hofstra Saturday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. Hofstra is on a 13-game winning streak at 16-3 and 6-0 in the CAA.
“We have to prepare and find a way to get a win on Saturday,” Grant said.