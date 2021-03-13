The Azalea Invitational golf tournament is returning to its traditional spring date and one of the tournament's best-known competitors is also returning.

CBS football announcer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has competed in the Azalea several times and will be part of a 90-player field of top amateurs next week at the Country Club of Charleston.

The tournament is set for March 18-21, with a cut to the low 60 and ties for the final round.

The 2020 Azalea Invitational was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic from March until late October. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina won the event in a one-hole playoff with Mount Pleasant's Jamie Wilson after the two tied at 7-under-par 277 in regulation.

Tournament chairman Bert Atkinson said this year's event is something of a hybrid in that no college golfers will be participating. He said last fall's Azalea was considered by one golf ranking as the strongest invitational field in the country.

"We don't have quite as many ranked players as we had in October, but we still have a very strong field," Atkinson said.

The field includes Abel Gallegos, the 2019 Latin America champion who played in the 2020 Masters; Stephen Behr, the former Clemson golfer who tied for third in the 2020 Azalea and was the qualifying medalist in the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur; 2020 South Carolina Amateur champion Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head; four-time U.S. Mid-Amateur winner Nathan Griz; 2014 U.S. Mid-Amateur winner Scott Harvey; 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur winner Matt Parziale; and reigning U.S. Junior champion Preston Summerhays.

A trio of former champions also are entered –1983 winner John Finnin, 1997 champ John Engler and 2015 winner Todd White, along with four-time Senior Azalea champion Brady Exber.

Charleston's Sullivan 14th in Jr. Championship

Rowan Sullivan of Charleston finished in a tie for 14th with a three-round total of 222 in the Dustin Johnson World Junior Boys Championship played at the TPC of Myrtle Beach. Nicholas Dunlap of Huntsville, Ala., won the event with a score of 3-under-par 213.

Coming up

• May 3: Coastal Carolina Council, Boys Scouts of America Tenderfoot Golf Classic, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Resort, $1,750 per team, $400 individual, contact John Rama at 843-377-0753 or Michelle Strobel at 843-804-9875 or visit coastalcarolinabsa.org.

• May 3: East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per team, $150 per player, visit eastcooperhabitat.org.

• MAY 10: Knights of Columbus Council 9475 12th annual golf tournament for The Daughters of St. Paul, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $110 per player. Contact Neil Whitman at ngwhitman@yahoo.com or 843-270-9834 for more information.

• May 22: Warrior Surf Foundation Charity Golf Classic to benefit veterans, Wescott Golf Club, $400 per team, visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/golftournament.

Aces

Bob Miles, Feb. 2, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 125 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Chuck Davis, M.O. York, Larry Morris.

Cass Sigmon, Feb. 24, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 199 yards, 3-hybrid. Witnesses: Steve Borders, Mike Bright, John Cagle, Rocky Catalano, Joe Olin.

Jim Ihrke, Feb. 28, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 3, 152 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Jared Black, Brett Schleifer, Fred Teale.

Jim Stout, Feb. 28, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 134 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Burt Schoffman, Dudley Schleier, Andy Sauls.

Chris Jeffries, March 1, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 9, 112 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Tony Bakker, Colin Smoak, Frank Overdyke.

Creighton Likes, March 6, Plantation Course at Edisto, No. 3, 115 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Jeff Price, Terry Dobson, Ric Moore.

Kenneth Michalak, March 8, Burn Kill-Wescott Golf Club, No. 6, 158 yards, driver. Witness: Bill Miller.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.