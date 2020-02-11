Timberland, Summerville grappling for lower state wrestling titles

For the second consecutive year, the wrestling teams at Timberland and Summerville are competing for lower state championships.

On Wednesday night, Timberland is on the road to face defending state champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the Class AA/A lower state title. The winner advances to the state duals finals on Saturday at Dreher High School. Summerville hosts White Knoll on Wednesday in Class AAAAA.

Timberland (24-14) is ranked third in the latest Class AA/A state rankings and Bamberg-Ehrhardt (23-9) is ranked first. The teams faced each other less than two weeks ago, with Bamberg-Ehrhardt winning a close match, 39-36.

Timberland coach Ryan Rhoades realizes the challenge ahead.

“Like a lot of the smaller schools, we don’t have a full lineup so we forfeit a few weight classes,” Rhoades said. “We know going in that we are giving up three weight classes on Wednesday so we have to find a way to make up those points. I’m realistic. It will take a lot of things to go our way to win but we are going to give it our best effort. My hope is that our guys wrestle their best. If they do, we can live with the final results.”

Timberland’s top wrestlers include Pedro Kinard (126), Hunter Elswick (182) and Roderick Sumter (220). All three are ranked second in the statewide rankings of their respective weight classes.

Summerville (31-2) is coming off a 32-30 victory Monday night against defending lower state champion River Bluff, the team that ended Summerville’s season in the lower state finals a year ago.

Summerville, ranked 11th in Class AAAAA when the playoffs began, has knocked off sixth-ranked Chapin and second-ranked River Bluff. The opponent on Wednesday, White Knoll, is ranked eighth with a 25-9 record. White Knoll advanced with a 42-32 win over Wando on Monday night.

Summerville and White Knoll wrestled each other earlier this season with the Green Wave taking a 35-32 decision. Summerville coach Darryl Tucker expects another competitive battle.

"The teams match up well, so we expect another close match, which is the way it should be when you are competing for a lower state title," Tucker said. "It will come down to which team can get the bonus points. We were able to get four pins in the first meeting and that was the difference."

Summerville heavyweight Parker Warder is the top-ranked wrestler in the state in his weight class while Reco Robinson is the second-ranked performer in the 113-pound weight class.

The state individual qualifiers will take place next weekend, to be followed by the state individual finals in Anderson the weekend of Feb. 28-29.

In addition to Warder, other area wrestlers currently ranked No. 1 in their respective divisions include Matteo Vargo (126) of Fort Dorchester, Preston Soriano (138) of Stratford, Joseph Lawson (195) of North Charleston and Antwuan Garrett (170) of Military Magnet.

McCool scores 1,000th

Bishop England senior wing Aiden McCool scored his 1,000th career point in last week’s boys basketball game against Georgetown. McCool and the Bishops are currently 21-2 on the season and ranked second in Class AAA.

The Bishop England girls team also is ranked second in AAA in the latest statewide polls of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

In Class AAAAA, Ashley Ridge is ranked seventh and Fort Dorchester is ninth in the boys poll. Goose Creek is third, Wando is seventh and Summerville is 10th in the girls rankings.

North Charleston is ranked sixth in Class AA boys, while Woodland is sixth and North Charleston ninth in AA girls.

Charleston Math & Science is ranked fourth in Class A boys, with Military Magnet ranked fifth. Military Magnet’s girls are fourth in Class A, with Cross ranking seventh.

Ryan to CSU

Berkeley linebacker Jake Ryan has announced his intention to play college football at Charleston Southern in the fall. Ryan was a first-team all-Lowcountry selection in 2019 and tallied more than 300 career tackles for the Stags.